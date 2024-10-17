'Happy Birthday my adorable...', Esha Deol wishes mother Hema Malini on Instagram - WATCH

Hema Malini celebrated her 76th birthday on October 16, 2024, receiving heartfelt wishes from fans and loved ones. The celebration was marked by touching moments, including a viral video of an elderly fan bowing to pay his respects

Veteran actress Hema Malini recently celebrated her 76th birthday on October 16, receiving an outpouring of love and wishes from fans and fellow celebrities alike. Esha Deol, her daughter, took to social media to share a heartwarming photo with her mother, expressing her affection with a message wishing her a happy birthday and stating her love.

The post quickly went viral, attracting numerous responses from fans. One admirer expressed birthday wishes to Hema Malini, blessing her and identifying himself as Rajesh Gaur, the son of late film writer Vrajendra Gaur, who penned classics like Lal Patthar and Jyoti. Another fan complimented her, referring to her as the beautiful "Dreamgirl."

The celebration included a poignant moment that captured everyone’s attention when an elderly fan humbly bowed down to touch Hema Malini’s feet while presenting her with a bouquet. This heartfelt gesture, recorded in videos shared online, went viral, prompting admiration for both the fan’s respect and Hema Malini’s gracious response.

In the circulating video, Hema Malini was seen elegantly dressed in a soft beige saree with delicate embellishments as she approached the fan. Upon being greeted, the elderly man bent down in a humble manner, which momentarily surprised her. With a soft smile and folded hands, she acknowledged his gesture, leading to a buzz on social media as fans expressed their appreciation for her down-to-earth nature.

ALSO READ: Liam Payne dies at 31: Singer was going through legal struggles with ex-fiancé Maya Henry? Know here

Earlier this year, Hema Malini and her husband, Dharmendra, celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary. Their daughter, Esha Deol, shared a nostalgic photo of her parents, accompanied by a touching caption that conveyed her adoration and desire to embrace them, stating her love for them both.

Latest Videos