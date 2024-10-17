Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Happy Birthday my adorable...', Esha Deol wishes mother Hema Malini on Instagram - WATCH

    Hema Malini celebrated her 76th birthday on October 16, 2024, receiving heartfelt wishes from fans and loved ones. The celebration was marked by touching moments, including a viral video of an elderly fan bowing to pay his respects

    Happy Birthday my adorable...', Esha Deol wishes mother Hema Malini on Instagram - WATCH ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Oct 17, 2024, 10:04 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 17, 2024, 10:04 AM IST

    Veteran actress Hema Malini recently celebrated her 76th birthday on October 16, receiving an outpouring of love and wishes from fans and fellow celebrities alike. Esha Deol, her daughter, took to social media to share a heartwarming photo with her mother, expressing her affection with a message wishing her a happy birthday and stating her love.

    The post quickly went viral, attracting numerous responses from fans. One admirer expressed birthday wishes to Hema Malini, blessing her and identifying himself as Rajesh Gaur, the son of late film writer Vrajendra Gaur, who penned classics like Lal Patthar and Jyoti. Another fan complimented her, referring to her as the beautiful "Dreamgirl."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ESHA DEOL (@imeshadeol)

    The celebration included a poignant moment that captured everyone’s attention when an elderly fan humbly bowed down to touch Hema Malini’s feet while presenting her with a bouquet. This heartfelt gesture, recorded in videos shared online, went viral, prompting admiration for both the fan’s respect and Hema Malini’s gracious response.

    In the circulating video, Hema Malini was seen elegantly dressed in a soft beige saree with delicate embellishments as she approached the fan. Upon being greeted, the elderly man bent down in a humble manner, which momentarily surprised her. With a soft smile and folded hands, she acknowledged his gesture, leading to a buzz on social media as fans expressed their appreciation for her down-to-earth nature.

    ALSO READ: Liam Payne dies at 31: Singer was going through legal struggles with ex-fiancé Maya Henry? Know here

    Earlier this year, Hema Malini and her husband, Dharmendra, celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary. Their daughter, Esha Deol, shared a nostalgic photo of her parents, accompanied by a touching caption that conveyed her adoration and desire to embrace them, stating her love for them both.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ESHA DEOL (@imeshadeol)

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor twin in black; shares adorable photos [PICTURES] ATG

    Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor twin in black; shares adorable photos [PICTURES]

    Sana Saeed aka choti Anjali from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' shares throwback photos from film set [PHOTOS] ATG

    Sana Saeed aka choti Anjali from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' shares throwback photos from film set [PHOTOS]

    Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena-Rajat Dalal get into heated argument after gas challenge, Read more NTI

    Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena-Rajat Dalal get into heated argument after gas challenge, Read more

    Kunchacko Boban and Fahadh Faasil's Bougainvillea hits theatres, advance ticket sales at Rs 1.26 crores

    Kunchacko Boban and Fahadh Faasil's Bougainvillea hits theatres, advance ticket sales at Rs 1.26 crores

    Bougainvillea REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Fahadh Faasil-Kunchacko Boban's film worth the hype? RBA

    Bougainvillea REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Fahadh Faasil-Kunchacko Boban's film worth the hype?

    Recent Stories

    Stray dogs scavenge bodies in Gaza after Israel resumes attacks ATG

    Stray dogs scavenge bodies in Gaza after Israel resumes attacks

    Diwali 2024 When is Diwali 31st October or 1st November? Date confirmed by Kashi Scholars RBA

    When is Diwali 31st October or 1st November? Date confirmed by Kashi Scholars

    Who will succeed Chief Justice DY Chandrachud? Know all about Justice Sanjiv Khanna gcw

    Who will succeed Chief Justice DY Chandrachud? Know all about Justice Sanjiv Khanna

    Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor twin in black; shares adorable photos [PICTURES] ATG

    Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor twin in black; shares adorable photos [PICTURES]

    Woman journalist confronts Bihar cops over vehicle's missing number plate; fiery exchange goes viral (WATCH) shk

    Woman journalist confronts Bihar cops over vehicle's missing number plate; fiery exchange goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon