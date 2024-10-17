Liam Payne dies at 31: Singer was going through legal struggles with ex-fiancé Maya Henry? Know here

Liam Payne, former One Direction star, tragically passed away on October 16 at 31 years old after falling from a hotel in Buenos Aires. Reports indicate he was overwhelmed with stress related to his ex-fiancée, Maya Henry, and legal issues, just days before his untimely death

Liam Payne, former One Direction member, tragically passed away on October 16 after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was 31 years old. In the days leading up to his death, Payne was reportedly dealing with significant stress related to his ex-fiancée, Maya Henry. Sources close to the situation shared with PEOPLE that Payne had been "extremely overwhelmed by legal issues" involving Henry. The two, who were once engaged but separated in 2022, were still entangled in ongoing tensions. Just a week before his death, Henry, 23, had issued a cease-and-desist order against Payne, accusing him of repeatedly contacting her, as reported by the Daily Mail.

In a TikTok posted on October 6, Henry, a Texas-based model and author of Looking Forward, claimed that her ex, whom she did not name directly but connected to “One Direction fans,” had been persistently sending her messages. She explained that the messages often came from different phone numbers, making it difficult to predict when or where the contact would happen, and that he even emailed her. Henry also mentioned that the contact extended to her mother’s phone, and questioned whether such behavior was normal.

Additionally, Henry alleged that Payne had used One Direction fans against her, saying that he took advantage of their loyalty, believing they wouldn’t expose his actions. Payne was dating model Kate Cassidy at the time of his death, and he had previously been in a relationship with Cheryl, with whom he shared a son, Bear, born in 2017.

After the news of Payne’s passing spread, his fans inundated Henry’s social media with negative comments, reflecting the turbulent nature of the former couple’s relationship.

