Happy birthday Harivansh Rai Bachchan: Top poetries by Amitabh Bachchan's dad
Today is the birthday of megastar Amitabh Bachchan's dad Harivansh Rai Bachchan. He was a popular poet of the Nayi Kavita literary movement. Here's looking back at some of his famous poetries.
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is known for doing famous roles in Bollywood. His father Harivansh Rai Bachchan was a renowned poet of the Nayi Kavita literary movement (romantic upsurge) that existed during the early 20th century, Hindi Literature era. Harivansh Rai Bachchan had also received the Padma Bhushan back in 1976. He is best known for his poem Madhushala. It is a book that has 135 stanzas of four lines each. The poetry was published in 1973 and got him a lot of fame. Even Amitabh has recited varied verses from the book at Lincoln Center, New York City.
Madhushala
Madiralaya jane ko ghar se
Chalta hai peene wala
Kis path se jaun?
Asmanjas mein hai who bhola-bhaala
Alag-alag path batlaate sab,
Par main yah batlaata hun-
Raah pakad tu ek chala chal,
Paa jayega madhushala
Ruke Na Tu
Dhanush utha, prahaar kar
Tu sabse pehla vaar kar
Agni si dhadhak-dhadhak
Hiran si sajag-sajag
Singh si dahaad kar
Shankh si pukaar kar
Ruke na tu, thake na tu
Jhuke na tu, thame na tu
Agnipath
Tu na thakega kabhi,
Tu na thamega kabhi,
Tu na mudega kabhi,
Kar shapath, kar shapath, kar shapath,
Agnipath, agnipath, agnipath
Vishwa Sara So Raha Hai
Hain vicharte swaon sunder,
Kintu inka sang tajkar,
Vyom-vyaapi shoonyata ka
Kaun saathi ho raha hai?
Vishwa saara so raha hai
Amitabh Bachchan often shares priceless throwback photos of his dad on his Instagram handle. It goes without saying that the timeless poetry by Harivansh Rai Bachchan shall stay with us forever. Amitabh also pens beautiful poems after getting inspired by his dad. On Harivansh Rai Bachchan's 107th anniversary, the actor had paid tribute to his father. He had called his dad a genius and a man of great words. The actor had also revealed that he always thought that he was a reincarnation of his father.