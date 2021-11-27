Happy birthday Harivansh Rai Bachchan: Top poetries by Amitabh Bachchan's dad

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is known for doing famous roles in Bollywood. His father Harivansh Rai Bachchan was a renowned poet of the Nayi Kavita literary movement (romantic upsurge) that existed during the early 20th century, Hindi Literature era. Harivansh Rai Bachchan had also received the Padma Bhushan back in 1976. He is best known for his poem Madhushala. It is a book that has 135 stanzas of four lines each. The poetry was published in 1973 and got him a lot of fame. Even Amitabh has recited varied verses from the book at Lincoln Center, New York City.

Madhushala

Madiralaya jane ko ghar se

Chalta hai peene wala

Kis path se jaun?

Asmanjas mein hai who bhola-bhaala

Alag-alag path batlaate sab,

Par main yah batlaata hun-

Raah pakad tu ek chala chal,

Paa jayega madhushala

Ruke Na Tu

Dhanush utha, prahaar kar

Tu sabse pehla vaar kar

Agni si dhadhak-dhadhak

Hiran si sajag-sajag

Singh si dahaad kar

Shankh si pukaar kar

Ruke na tu, thake na tu

Jhuke na tu, thame na tu

Agnipath

Tu na thakega kabhi,

Tu na thamega kabhi,

Tu na mudega kabhi,

Kar shapath, kar shapath, kar shapath,

Agnipath, agnipath, agnipath

Vishwa Sara So Raha Hai

Hain vicharte swaon sunder,

Kintu inka sang tajkar,

Vyom-vyaapi shoonyata ka

Kaun saathi ho raha hai?

Vishwa saara so raha hai

Amitabh Bachchan often shares priceless throwback photos of his dad on his Instagram handle. It goes without saying that the timeless poetry by Harivansh Rai Bachchan shall stay with us forever. Amitabh also pens beautiful poems after getting inspired by his dad. On Harivansh Rai Bachchan's 107th anniversary, the actor had paid tribute to his father. He had called his dad a genius and a man of great words. The actor had also revealed that he always thought that he was a reincarnation of his father.