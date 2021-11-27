  • Facebook
    Happy birthday Harivansh Rai Bachchan: Top poetries by Amitabh Bachchan's dad

    Today is the birthday of megastar Amitabh Bachchan's dad Harivansh Rai Bachchan. He was a popular poet of the  Nayi Kavita literary movement. Here's looking back at some of his famous poetries.
     

    Author
    Siddhi Chatterjee
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 27, 2021, 7:33 AM IST
    Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is known for doing famous roles in Bollywood. His father Harivansh Rai Bachchan was a renowned poet of the Nayi Kavita literary movement (romantic upsurge) that existed during the early 20th century, Hindi Literature era. Harivansh Rai Bachchan had also received the Padma Bhushan back in 1976. He is best known for his poem Madhushala. It is a book that has 135 stanzas of four lines each. The poetry was published in 1973 and got him a lot of fame. Even Amitabh has recited varied verses from the book at Lincoln Center, New York City.  

    Madhushala

    Madiralaya jane ko ghar se

    Chalta hai peene wala

    Kis path se jaun?

    Asmanjas mein hai who bhola-bhaala

    Alag-alag path batlaate sab,

    Par main yah batlaata hun-

    Raah pakad tu ek chala chal,

    Paa jayega madhushala

    Ruke Na Tu

    Dhanush utha, prahaar kar

    Tu sabse pehla vaar kar

    Agni si dhadhak-dhadhak

    Hiran si sajag-sajag

    Singh si dahaad kar

    Shankh si pukaar kar

    Ruke na tu, thake na tu

    Jhuke na tu, thame na tu

    Agnipath

    Tu na thakega kabhi,

    Tu na thamega kabhi,

    Tu na mudega kabhi,

    Kar shapath, kar shapath, kar shapath,

    Agnipath, agnipath, agnipath

    Vishwa Sara So Raha Hai

    Hain vicharte swaon sunder,

    Kintu inka sang tajkar,

    Vyom-vyaapi shoonyata ka

    Kaun saathi ho raha hai?

    Vishwa saara so raha hai

    Amitabh Bachchan often shares priceless throwback photos of his dad on his Instagram handle. It goes without saying that the timeless poetry by Harivansh Rai Bachchan shall stay with us forever. Amitabh also pens beautiful poems after getting inspired by his dad. On  Harivansh Rai Bachchan's 107th anniversary, the actor had paid tribute to his father. He had called his dad a genius and a man of great words. The actor had also revealed that he always thought that he was a reincarnation of his father.

