Amitabh Bachchan sends legal notice to pan masala brand, details inside

The Megastar of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan took the step after the company ignored the termination of the contract, and continued to air an advertisement that features the actor.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has sent a legal notice to a pan masala company, reportedly. The reason for the legal notice is said to be that the company continue to air a pan masala commercial featuring actor Amitabh Bachchan, despite the fact that the contract was terminated.

According to a report in ETimes, a legal notice has already been sent to a pan masala company called ‘Kamla Pasand’. In the notice, Amitabh Bachchan has asked the company to immediately stop the broadcast of an advertisement that features him in it after the contract between the company and the actor was terminated recently. The report further said that the pan masala company ignore the contract termination and continued to air the commercial.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan had issued a statement saying that he will not do any pan masala commercials. He said that he was not aware of the fact that such commercials fall under ‘surrogate advertising, and thus, chose to opt-out of it.

Soon after his official statement, Amitabh Bachchan had terminated the contract with the pan masala company. Furthermore, he also returned the money that was paid to him for the commercial. Now that the commercial is still being used by the company to run it on air, this has angered Amitabh Bachchan, forcing him to seek legal action against the company, if the advertisement is not taken off the air.

ALSO READ: Bob Biswas trailer: Amitabh Bachchan reviews son Abhishek Bachchan's next movie

It was last month on his 79th birthday that Amitabh Bachchan announced not to be a part of the pan masala commercial which was falling under ‘surrogate advertising’. His move for appreciated by several people, especially those associated with anti-tobacco campaigns. While Amitabh Bachchan was lauded for terminating the contract, people requested other actors such as Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn to follow the steps of the megastar as well, and end their contracts too.

ALSO READ: KBC: Rani Mukerji leaves Amitabh Bachchan speechless, is reminded of wife Jaya Bachchan [VIDEO]