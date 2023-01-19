Hansika Motwani wedding on Hotstar: Actress announces reality show says, ‘What is a shaadi without drama?’

Hansika Motwani married her long-term boyfriend Sohael Kathuriya, in December 2022, following lavish pre-wedding festivities. The wedding was held near Jaipur at Mundota Fort and Palace.

A reality programme based on Hansika Motwani's wedding is set to premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar shortly. The show, titled Love Shaadi Drama, is scheduled to highlight all of the memorable events and drama surrounding Hansika's marriage to Sohael Kathuriya at Mundota Fort and Palace near Jaipur. Hansika shared a Love Shaadi Drama teaser on Wednesday, in which she announced the programme and shared her reservations over its title.

On December 4, Hansika Motwani married her boyfriend-businessman Sohael Kathuriya in Jaipur's Mundota Fort and Palace. Their family members and close friends attended the four-day wedding. Everything looked beautiful, from the Sufi night and themed parties through the haldi ceremony and wedding. The magnificent event that garnered national news will now be chronicled as a reality programme. Yes, you read that correctly!

Also Read: Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' to re-release on Kashmiri Hindu Genocide Day

Fans and close friends will be able to see the wedding as Disney+ Hotstar will stream all of the celebrations, drama, and excitement that occurred behind the scenes leading up to Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya's ideal day. The show, titled 'Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama,' will expose everything that transpired from the moment Hansika declared her intention to marry Sohael, including how an army of wedding planners, designers, and families raced against time to pull up a fairy tale wedding in only six weeks. Hansika and her family will also discuss the scandal that broke out before her wedding. Sufi night, followed by a derby match, and Sangeet night are also reported to be the wedding's highlights.

Also Read: Is Vijay Varma dating Tamannaah Bhatia? Actor's hilarious response leaves Twitter in splits

While the premiere date has yet to be announced, Hansika Motwani released a trailer for the programme and remarked, "What is a shaadi without a little drama?" Sounds intriguing, doesn't it? It remains to be seen whether Hansika's bachelorette vacation with her girlfriends will be included in the show.

In a traditional Sindhi wedding, Hansika and Sohael Kathuriya married. The new bride wore a lehenga with a regal-looking crimson drape covered with a handmade bandhej design. Hansika donned a classic red lehenga by Rimple and Harpreet with kundan jewellery for the wedding, while Sohael chose an all-ivory sherwani.

For the uninitiated, Hansika married business partner Sohael Khaturiya on November 2. He proposed to her in front of the Eiffel Tower, surrounded by candles, flowers, and fireworks.

The 'Koi...Mil Gaya' and 'Shaka Laka Boom Boom' actress began her career as a child actor in Hindi cinema before progressing to main roles in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films.