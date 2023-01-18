Is Vijay Varma dating Tamannaah Bhatia? Actor's hilarious response leaves Twitter in splits

After the paps and bollywood mills' ongoing rumors of Darlings star Vijay Varma and Baahubali fame Tamannaah Bhatia being in an alleged relationship went viral on the internet, the rising bollywood star has broken his silence on same in a comical way on Twitter which is just unmissable.

Vijay Varma has finally reacted to rumors of him dating Tamannaah Bhatia. While the actor did not reveal if the most discussed topic, which are the ongoing rumors about him dating the gorgeous South diva Tamannaah Bhatia is real or not. But Vijay has finally broken his silence and clarified that he was not on a date with her on Tuesday afternoon. The Darlings actor retweeted a story claiming that he stepped on a lunch date with the actress and revealed who he actually met for lunch.

The actor shared a picture with director Sujoy Ghosh and wrote, "My lunch date‍ @sujoy_g." In the picture Vijay sassily pointed at the filmmaker while they posed for a mirror selfie. His reaction to the lunch date rumors left Twitter in splits.

Vijay retweeted a renowned entertainment outlet article in his Tweet. Before posting the picture and writing a fitting yet funny caption that has shut down many gossip mongers and fanatics for sure. Those users and netizens who thought Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia were out for a lunch date with each other amid their so-called dating rumors have gotten a savage response from the rising break-through B-town star himself.

"I wanna go on a lunch date with stewie tooo!," said a fan. "So you are basically saying that you and Ghosh Babu are good friends?. By the way, why does he look like he got taken under hostage?," a fan shared. "Bro looks like he got served tinde ki sabzi instead of tandoori," a fan adds. "DNA should take this as a slap on the face :). The nuisance with click bait headlines needs to stop," another fan ranted.

Vijay and Tamannaah dating rumors erupted in full force within the industry and media mills after a video of them reportedly kissing at an event in Goa on New Year eve went viral on social media. Although their faces were not clearly visible, fans believed that Vijay and Tamannaah were seen in close proximity as they were dancing. The rumored couple is yet to issue an official statement about the new year viral video.

