Govt merges Films Division, three other units with NFDC

    Brand name of Films Division retained; ownership of assets to remain with the Centre

    New Delhi, First Published Mar 31, 2022, 8:21 AM IST

    In a significant decision, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry has merged three key film media units with the National Films Development Corporation (NFDC).

    Orders have been issued to transfer the mandate of production of documentaries and short films, organization of film festivals and preservation of films to the NFDC.

    The order states that the mandate of producing documentaries, which was earlier with the Films Division, has been shifted to NFDC. The 'Films Division' brand shall be retained.

    The NFDC will also handle the preservation-related activities, which were earlier being managed by the National Film Archives of India. The NFDC will implement the National Film Heritage Mission, which aims to digitize and restore films and documentaries.

    According to I&B ministry officials, the move will ensure better utilization of public resources and reduce the overlap of various activities. 

    To recall, in December 2020, the Union Cabinet had merged four-film media units -- Films Division, Directorate of Film Festivals, National Film Archive of India, and Children's Film Society, India -- with the NFDC. 

    Officials further said that the latest decision would enhance the production of films of multiple genres like feature films, documentaries, children's films and animation films. Besides, it would give impetus to the promotion of films by being a part of international festivals and holding various domestic festivals.

    The government order also states that the NFDC will have a Film Facilitation Office that will enhance the audio-visual service sector of the economy and promote creative and technical services. To ensure that the NFDC meets its objectives, the Centre has allocated a budget of Rs 1304.5 crore up to 2026.

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2022, 8:22 AM IST
