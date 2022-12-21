Govinda finally spills the beans on why he kept his marriage with wife Sunita Ahuja a secret - READ ON

In a recent interview at an awards function, 'Coolie No 1' fame Bollywood star Govinda opened up about why he hid his marriage with wife, Sunita Ahuja, from the entire world. Not only this, but the actor also lied about it to save his career. Today Govinda and Sunita Ahuja are one of the most loved and popular real-life couples in Bollywood who have given their fans the couple goals as well.

Govinda was one of the biggest stars of his time in Bollywood. But, it is true that, he always feared that his career would start getting sabotaged by many who might go ahead of him in the industry. Because of this deeply rooted fear, he decided to keep his marriage to Sunita Ahuja a secret and concealed it from the entire world.

Govinda and Sunita fell in love at a very young age. Sooner enough, their love story came out in the family. Their families quickly suggested that they both get married. But Govinda always feels that it was his mom who told him to get settled down and married to Sunita. According to the 'Kill Dill' actor, his mom was the one who chose her for him. Revisiting why he decided to keep his marriage a secret, Govinda shared that he feared everyone trying to sabotage his career. Govinda said, "I always had that fear that everyone was trying to sabotage my career. So, when I got told that I shouldn’t declare my marriage, I did not".

Govinda is one such actor who has seen the highs and lows in his career in Bollywood. But even in bad times, the Aurangzeb star Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, always stood strong with him. At the recent award function, we saw Sunita becoming his biggest cheerleader. This aspect only shows that their relationship has overcome all the challenges. Even today, the craze for Govinda is intact in people from all age-groups. This fact is not going to change ever. It proves that there can be no one like him ever.

Govinda and Sunita are currently happy and content in their lives. There was a time when Govinda's relationship rumors erupted with Bollywood actress Neelam Kothari. In one of his old interviews, he admitted that he fell in one-sided love with Neelam and even expressed a desire to get married. Their alleged affair made a lot of headlines at that time. But today they both are happily married and settled with their respective partners. Neelam and Govinda are still in touch and are on talking terms with each other. They were one of the hit jodis in the 90s.

