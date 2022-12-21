Kangana Ranaut busts rumors of 'Emergency' the film, being shot inside the parliament - READ ON

The national-award-winning star and style diva Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram handle. She has broken the silence on the fake rumors surrounding her awaited political drama film, Emergency. She has clarified that it is not true at all. Her film Emergency is not shot and filmed, inside the parliament.

It feels like controversies can never let Kangana live peacefully. Often seen in the headlines for controversial reasons, this time as well, Kangana has shut down the fake rumors on social media. The Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is known for being blunt. She is one of the very few stars in the Bollywood industry today who is fearless and does not like sugarcoating or mincing her words.

The actress is currently busy shooting for her upcoming movie Emergency. Finally, Kangana has strongly reacted to the rumors surrounding the period drama. A few days back, a leading Indian wire news agency reported that the Queen fame stellar actress has obtained permission from the Lok Sabha Secretariat to let the film shoot happen inside the Parliament premises.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Kangana shared a screenshot of the article. She has called it as a piece of fake news. Kangana has reshared a post that read, "First time ever a movie is allowed to shoot in parliament, a small segment of the Emergency movie will shoot soon in parliament." Kangana wrote the caption, "That's not true, it's a fake news!!!."

For those unaware, the media agency also claimed that the actress is directing the film. She had written a letter to the Lok Sabha Secretariat requesting them to let her shoot a part of her film inside the Indian parliament.

The article further stated that while her request is likely to get considered, she can get heavily fined since private entities do not get the permission to shoot or record anything inside the premises. Only state broadcasters Doordarshan and Sansad TV are officially allowed to shoot programs and events inside the parliament. On the work front, alongside Emergency, Kangana will also be seen in RSVP Movies’ Tejas, Chandramukhi 2, and, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda.