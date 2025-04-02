Microplastics in food: Scientists reveal how they harm the body

Science
Microplastics are everywhere, including in food, water, and air.
These tiny particles bind with harmful toxins like mercury and pesticides.
Microplastics can cause immune responses that damage body tissues.
Chemicals from microplastics may interfere with the endocrine system.
Exposure can lead to bloating, irregular digestion, and gut discomfort.
Chronic exposure may cause rashes, eczema-like conditions, and discoloration.
Microplastics in the brain are linked to memory loss, confusion, and tremors.
They may disrupt metabolism, causing unexplained weight gain or loss.
Inhaled microplastics can reduce lung function and cause breathing issues.
Opt for glass/metal containers, avoid plastic packaging, and choose loose-leaf tea.
