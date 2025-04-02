Science

Microplastics in food: Scientists reveal how they harm the body

Invisible Threat

Microplastics are everywhere, including in food, water, and air.

Toxic Carriers

These tiny particles bind with harmful toxins like mercury and pesticides.

Inflammation Trigger

Microplastics can cause immune responses that damage body tissues.

Hormonal Disruption

Chemicals from microplastics may interfere with the endocrine system.

Digestive Issues

Exposure can lead to bloating, irregular digestion, and gut discomfort.

Skin Problems

Chronic exposure may cause rashes, eczema-like conditions, and discoloration.

Brain Effects

Microplastics in the brain are linked to memory loss, confusion, and tremors.

Weight Changes

They may disrupt metabolism, causing unexplained weight gain or loss.

Lung Impact

Inhaled microplastics can reduce lung function and cause breathing issues.

Reducing Risk

Opt for glass/metal containers, avoid plastic packaging, and choose loose-leaf tea.

