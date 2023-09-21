Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Govinda breaks silence on 'rejecting' movies worth Rs 100 crores; Know details

    In a recent interview with a leading Indian entertainment portal on the auspicious and joyful occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, evergreen and iconic Bollywood star Govinda finally broke his silence on rejecting movies worth Rs 100 crores in his career as an actor.

    Govinda breaks silence on 'rejecting' movies worth Rs 100 crores; Know details vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Sep 21, 2023, 12:54 PM IST

    Govinda may not be very active in movies nowadays, but the actor was a noted and eminent Bollywood superstar of Hindi cinema in the super-successful era of the 1990s. Govinda has several super and iconic hits like Aankhen, Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1, Hero No.1, Dulhe Raja, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Partner to his credit. In a recent candid and conversational interview with a leading Indian entertainment portal, the actor finally talked about the main reason behind his absence from the big screen. Govinda always makes his way into the news headlines because of his ongoing feud with nephew and comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek. But this time, the actor is in the news because he finally addressed why he willingly rejected several Rs 100 crore movies in last year.

    ALSO READ: Kannur Squad: Mammootty starrer to hit theatres on THIS date

    During a media interaction on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Govinda revealed that nowadays, he has become very picky and choosy about the type of Bollywood film projects he wants to do. Explaining his reasons and why he is doing so, Govinda said, "I do not accept work easily. But the people who think I am not getting work. I would love to tell them all that Mujhpe kripa hai Bappa ki. I have purposely left projects worth Rs 100 crore last year."

    The actor continued, "I was slapping myself in front of the mirror because I was not signing any projects. They were offering a lot of money. I did not want to do any random roles. I want something that I have done in the past. Something of that level."

    Interestingly, Ameesha Patel recently disclosed that Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma originally wanted Mamta Kulkarni and Govinda as Sakina and Tara Singh. Giving an explanation on the same, Ameesha said, "I was cast as Sakina by Zee, not Mr. Anil Sharma. For me, Gadar was always about Sunny (Deol). In fact, Mr Nitin Keni was the reason I was in Gadar 1. Mr Anil Sharma preferred Mamta Kulkarni over me. Anil Sharma wanted Govinda as Tara, but Zee wanted Sunny. So yes, his and my choices are poles apart."

    ALSO READ: Will 'The Kerala Story', 'Rocky Aur Rani' likely be India's official entry from Bollywood to Oscars 2024?

    Last Updated Sep 21, 2023, 12:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kannur Squad: Mammootty starrer to hit theatres on THIS date rkn

    Kannur Squad: Mammootty starrer to hit theatres on THIS date

    Will 'The Kerala Story', 'Rocky Aur Rani' likely be India's official entry from Bollywood to Oscars 2024? vma

    Will 'The Kerala Story', 'Rocky Aur Rani' likely be India's official entry from Bollywood to Oscars 2024?

    King of Kotha: Dulquer Salmaan's film's OTT release date postponed; Check new date HERE rkn

    King of Kotha: Dulquer Salmaan's film's OTT release date postponed; Check new date HERE

    Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan's happy photos from latter's Ganpati Bappa Darshan spark 'patch-up' rumours vma

    Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan's happy photos from latter's Ganpati Bappa Darshan spark 'patch-up' rumours

    Jawan: Nayanthara feels 'upset' with Atlee as her role got 'chopped' in film; Know details vma

    Jawan: Nayanthara feels 'upset' with Atlee as her role got 'chopped' in film; Know details

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Drunk cop assaults bakery owner, family; suspended anr

    Kerala: Drunk cop assaults bakery owner, family; suspended

    UK 16-feet 'Strength of Hijab' statue: Sculptor Luke Perry talks about its importance ahead of unveiling snt

    UK's 16-feet 'Strength of Hijab' statue: Sculptor Luke Perry talks about its importance ahead of unveiling

    Kannur Squad: Mammootty starrer to hit theatres on THIS date rkn

    Kannur Squad: Mammootty starrer to hit theatres on THIS date

    Cricket MS Dhoni joins Ganesh Chaturthi celebration amid World Cup excitement - Watch osf

    MS Dhoni joins Ganesh Chaturthi celebration amid World Cup excitement - Watch

    Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi claims terrorist Sukhdool Singh's killing in Canada; check details AJR

    Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi claims responsibility for terrorist Sukhdool Singh's killing in Canada

    Recent Videos

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon