    Kannur Squad: Mammootty starrer to hit theatres on THIS date

    The most anticipated movie, 'Kannur  Squad', has announced its release date on Thursday (Sep 21). The crime-investigation thriller movie will hit theatres on September 28

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 21, 2023, 12:31 PM IST


    The most anticipated movie, 'Kannur  Squad', has announced its release date on Thursday (Sep 21). The crime-investigation thriller movie will hit theatres on September 28. The film was censored with a U/A certificate.

    Mammootty shared the poster announcing the release date on social media. Mammootty will play the role of a policeman, and the film is a realistic investigation thriller. Mammootty's character's name is ASI George Martin. The movie is produced under the banner of the Mammootty Kampany. This is the fourth film produced by Mammootty's company.

    The company Mammootty Kampany posted "The countdown has begun! Brace for impact as @kannursquad taking charge across screens worldwide on September 28th! Get ready to Welcome George Martin & Team"

     

    The movie's trailer was released on September 7. The trailer was released on the occasion of the 72nd birthday of Malayalam cinema's legendary actor, Mammootty. The trailer gives a glimpse of intense action sequences, suspenseful plot twists, and a narrative that will keep audiences interested.

    'Kannur Squad' emerges as a gripping crime thriller that capitalises on Mammootty's exceptional acting talent. The trailer kicks off with a striking aerial view of the enchanting Kannur district in Kerala, immediately setting the stage for what appears to be a highly immersive and enthralling cinematic journey.

    The story of the film is written by Shafi. The screenplay for the film was prepared by Shafio. Ronnie David S. George is the executive producer of the film. Dulquer Salmaan-owned Wayfarer Films is distributing the film in Kerala. Along with Mammootty, Kishore Kumar, Vijayaraghavan, Aziz Nedumangad, Sabreesh, Ronnie David, Manoj KU, Arjun Radhakrishnan, Deepak Parambol, Dhruvan, Shebin Benson, Sreekumar, and many other stars are lining up.

    Last Updated Sep 21, 2023, 12:31 PM IST
