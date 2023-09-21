Will 'The Kerala Story', 'Rocky Aur Rani' likely be India's official entry from Bollywood to Oscars 2024?

Reportedly, a 17-member committee, headed by filmmaker Girish Kasaravalli, has now been formulated, which is currently processing films. According to recent news reports, India has commenced a mandatory process of watching and screening films to shortlist and select unique movies. These films would likely become a part of the official entry from Indian cinema to the Oscars 2024.

India has initiated and begun and kickstarted the process of finding its official entry to the Oscars 2024. A recent news report has reportedly divulged main details related to the same and revealed how critically acclaimed Indian films like Balagam, The Kerala Story, Zwigato and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, among other films, are currently being reviewed, considered for official entry from Indian cinema to the Academy Awards also known as Oscars 2024. As reported by a leading Indian entertainment portal, a 17-member committee, headed by filmmaker Girish Kasaravalli, has been formulated, which is currently processing films through screenings in Chennai. Reportedly, this committee has received over 22 entries from all over India.

A source from news portal shares, "Some of the films, which have gotten sent to the Film Federation of India for Oscar selection, include names such as Anant Mahadevan’s The Storyteller (Hindi), Music School (Hindi), Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway (Hindi), 12th Fail (Hindi), Viduthalai Part 1 (Tamil), Ghoomer (Hindi), and Dasara (Telugu)."

The source also adds, "The list might have additions such as Vaalvi (Marathi), Gadar 2 (Hindi), Ab Toh Sab Bhagwan Bharose (Hindi), and Baap Lyok (Marathi). We have received their application but are waiting for the fees. The decision regarding official entry from India to Oscars 2024 is likely to be announced later this month." The source concluded, "The screening started yesterday. It would take a week as a huge pool of films are about to be watched. Then they will decide. We can expect an official announcement about the official entry from India next week."

Earlier this year, India bagged two Oscars. Naatu Naatu video song from SS Rajamouli-directed globally loved smashing hit film RRR, won the Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. On the other side, noted Indian filmmaker Guneet Monga-directed The Elephant Whisperers also won the Best Documentary (Short Subject). Reportedly, this has led to a "New confidence" among the filmmakers. Hence, they are looking at "A wide range of commercial, regional as well as serious cinema from the country."

