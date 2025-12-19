Mrs Deshpande has sparked active discussions on Twitter, with viewers sharing honest reactions soon after its release. From praise for performances to criticism of the storyline, here’s a look at what audiences are saying online.

The terror series Mrs Deshpande, featuring Madhuri Dixit, has gone viral on social media in the recent advent of JioHotstar release on December 19. Jaganath Kukunoor has directed the psychological thriller that marks an atypical development for this actress-the image painted of her in the feature movies, if at all, very unsettling and amoral, an idea that seemed to catch many a viewer off guard.

Mrs Deshpande Story without spoilers

Basing on the French thriller La Mante, the six-part show intrudes deep into the dark and psychological at the show, quietly unfolding the tension instead of revealing it with sudden twists and turns. While Twitter was busy buzzing with contradictory reactions from praise that she easily rocked into a dangerous and restrained and emotional character, to her being called chills more owing to her well-contained expressions and placid demeanor.

Fans Reviews Madhuri Dixit Nene Physiological Thriller Series

Fans termed it "disturbingly good" and "slow yet thrilling," and indeed the variant walls of neutrality and layered writing have done wonders for an audience more drawn towards character-driven thrillers. More so a considerable number of tweets highlighted that Mrs Deshpande leans more towards psychological impact than shocking value, hence works as an advantage for it.

Mrs Deshpande Twitter Review

That said, some found the pace slow intentionally, with some saying it takes patience. While a few thought it would be quicker or have more twists, others said the slow burn made it more tense and emotional.

As for feedback from Twitter, it is undeniable that Mrs Deshpande would be perceived as a bold and fresh choice by Madhuri Dixit, although netizens equally agree the show is not for everyone, but her performance alone has placed it on the title of most-discussed OTT releases of the season.