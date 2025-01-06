Golden Globe Awards 2025: Nicole Kidman steals spotlight with graceful namaste [PHOTOS]

Nicole Kidman dazzled at the 2025 Golden Globes in a stunning backless Balenciaga Couture gown. Greeting fans with folded hands in a graceful namaste, she lit up the red carpet

Golden Globe Awards 2025: Nicole Kidman steals spotlight with graceful namaste [PHOTOS] ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 6, 2025, 10:39 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 6, 2025, 10:39 AM IST

Nicole Kidman greeted fans with a namaste at the Golden Globes 2025 red carpet, exuding elegance in a customized one-shoulder, backless Balenciaga Couture gown. She posed gracefully for photographers and later acknowledged her fans with a warm wave and folded hands.

Golden Globe Awards 2025: Nicole Kidman steals spotlight with graceful namaste [PHOTOS] ATG

After captivating everyone in her shimmery ensemble, Kidman stepped onto the red carpet, blowing kisses and greeting her admirers. Her graceful gestures, including the namaste, showcased her appreciation for the audience, making the moment memorable.

ALSO READ: 82nd Golden Globe Awards 2025: Selena Gomez, Kate Winslet others walked the red carpet [PHOTOS]

Kidman is nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in Motion Picture – Drama for her emotional portrayal in Babygirl, where she stars opposite Antonio Banderas. The drama has earned critical acclaim, and her performance has placed her among the frontrunners for the prestigious award.

The category is exceptionally competitive this year, featuring celebrated names such as Pamela Anderson (The Last Showgirl), Angelina Jolie (Maria), Tilda Swinton (The Room Next Door), Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here), and Kate Winslet (Lee).

Held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, the Golden Globes 2025 celebrates excellence in film and television, with Netflix leading the pack in nominations across both mediums. Stand-up comedian Nikki Glaser is hosting the glamorous evening.

The star-studded event also features appearances by Angelina Jolie, Gal Gadot, Mindy Kaling, Lilly Singh, Zendaya, Andrew Garfield, and Emma Stone, among others, who have all dazzled on the red carpet with their distinctive styles.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Golden Globe Awards 2025: Jean Smart to Jessica Gunning make big win; Check full list of winners NTI

Golden Globe Awards 2025: Jean Smart to Jessica Gunning make big win; Check full list of winners

Deva teaser OUT: Shahid Kapoor oozes charisma in intense action sequence [WATCH] ATG

'Deva' teaser OUT: Shahid Kapoor oozes charisma in intense action sequence [WATCH]

Sky Force: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya starrer to release on THIS date; Read on ATG

Sky Force trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya starrer to release on THIS date; Read on

Coldplay Ahmedabad concert: Chris Martin and group asked to follow THIS protocol; Read on ATG

Coldplay Ahmedabad concert: Chris Martin and group asked to follow THIS protocol; Read on

Bigg Boss 18: Kamya Punjabi slams Vivian Dsena's weak gameplay, calls it 'Phus' [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Kamya Punjabi slams Vivian Dsena’s weak gameplay, calls it 'Phus' [WATCH]

Recent Stories

Actor Vishal's appearance sparks online buzz about health concerns; check details AJR

Actor Vishal's appearance sparks online buzz about health concerns; check details

Kerala: Four killed as KSRTC bus carrying 34 falls into gorge in Idukki, minister orders urgent inquiry dmn

Kerala: Four killed as KSRTC bus carrying 34 falls into gorge in Idukki, minister orders urgent inquiry

School Holidays 2025: Check out full list HERE NTI

School Holidays 2025: Check out full list HERE

Makar Sankranti 2025 HOLIDAYS: Schools, Colleges to have week-long off? Check HERE ATG

Makar Sankranti 2025 HOLIDAYS: Schools, Colleges to have week-long off? Check HERE

Apple iPhone SE 4 cost REVEALED? Will it cost more than its predecessor? gcw

iPhone SE 4 cost REVEALED? Will it cost more than its predecessor?

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon