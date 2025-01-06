Golden Globe Awards 2025: Nicole Kidman steals spotlight with graceful namaste [PHOTOS]

Nicole Kidman dazzled at the 2025 Golden Globes in a stunning backless Balenciaga Couture gown. Greeting fans with folded hands in a graceful namaste, she lit up the red carpet

Nicole Kidman greeted fans with a namaste at the Golden Globes 2025 red carpet, exuding elegance in a customized one-shoulder, backless Balenciaga Couture gown. She posed gracefully for photographers and later acknowledged her fans with a warm wave and folded hands.

Kidman is nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in Motion Picture – Drama for her emotional portrayal in Babygirl, where she stars opposite Antonio Banderas. The drama has earned critical acclaim, and her performance has placed her among the frontrunners for the prestigious award.

The category is exceptionally competitive this year, featuring celebrated names such as Pamela Anderson (The Last Showgirl), Angelina Jolie (Maria), Tilda Swinton (The Room Next Door), Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here), and Kate Winslet (Lee).

Held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, the Golden Globes 2025 celebrates excellence in film and television, with Netflix leading the pack in nominations across both mediums. Stand-up comedian Nikki Glaser is hosting the glamorous evening.

The star-studded event also features appearances by Angelina Jolie, Gal Gadot, Mindy Kaling, Lilly Singh, Zendaya, Andrew Garfield, and Emma Stone, among others, who have all dazzled on the red carpet with their distinctive styles.

