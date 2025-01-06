82nd Golden Globe Awards 2025: Selena Gomez, Kate Winslet others walked the red carpet [PHOTOS]

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards is ongoing at Beverly hills and we cannot get enough from the red carpet. As the first major award, this red carpet is in a way a trendsetter for the entire year. Let's check out the best dressed celebs from the event

Selena Gomes with fiance Benny Blanco, Elle Fanning to the ever gracious Kate Winslet and others rocked the first red carpet of the year. Let's check out their photos

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman wore a custom silver one-shoulder Balenciaga gown with a short train. She styled her hair in a perfect Hollywood glam way with a sleek bun

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie made a great entry to the 82nd Golden Globe Awards in a semi-sheer metallic gown looking graceful

Zendaya

Zendaya went old Hollywood in an off-shoulder burnt orange satin dress from Louis Vuitton. She styled her look in a Bulgari neckpiece

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez attended the event with her fiance Benny Blanco and wore a off-shoulder Prada gown looking beautiful

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande looked glam in vintage Givenchey off-shoulder gown with embellished work. The gown freatures an empire waistline and has a bow in the back

Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet rocked the Golden Globe look in a cream beaded suit. The blazer had black floral embellishments

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning embraced bold elegance on the Golden Globes red carpet this evening. The actress stunned in a nude Balmain ball gown featuring a striking leopard-print bodice. Completing her look, she adorned herself with exquisite Cartier jewelry, exuding glamour at the star-studded event

