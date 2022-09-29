Hailey Beiber REVEALS her and Justin Bieber's favourite sex position

Supermodel Hailey Bieber had opened up about her bedroom secrets with husband Justin Bieber. She reportedly revealed the ‘Peaches’ singer’s favourite sexual position. Continue reading to know the details.

In the most candid interview, supermodel Hailey Bieber revealed some bedroom secrets about her and her husband Justin Bieber. From whether they want to have a threesome or not, to their favourite sex position, Hailey has revealed some juicy information about her intimate life with the ‘Peaches’ singer in a recent podcast.

Hailey Bieber was talking to Alexandra Cooper on her podcast "Call her daddy" when she held nothing back and went on to talk about her relationship with Justin Bieber. Hailey was asked if the couple would be interested in a threesome to which the supermodel cleared that neither she nor her singer husband would be would agree to it, adding that she, in particular, wouldn't feel comfortable.

Speaking to the presenter, she said, "It doesn't work for both of us. We've worked so hard to be in the space we're in now and trust each other, and there's such a beautiful trust and bond that I don't think it's something I would be comfortable with."

Furthermore, Hailey Bieber also went on to talk about the times that she and Justin Bieber prefer to have sex. She said that they mostly have sex in the evenings and night but also enjoy it in the mornings.

