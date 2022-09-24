Seen Kim Kardashian’s ‘NAKED’ lingerie collection? You can't miss!

Kim Kardashian is all set to launch a new collection of lingerie titled ‘Naked’. While the collection will be released on Tuesday, September 27, the American socialite and reality TV star has already dropped some glimpses of herself wearing the collection.

Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is one of the most loved reality TV stars, thanks to her show ‘The Kardashian’ that has given her fans a foray into her personal life. Apart from that, the American socialite is also an entrepreneur who has her own lingerie and swimwear brand by the name of ‘SKIMS’. The most famous of all Kardashian-Jenner sisters, Kim often takes to Instagram to give her followers a sneak peek into her lingerie collection.

Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Going by the same, Kim Kardashian dropped a slew of pictures wherein she is seen wearing her upcoming collection, titled ‘Naked’. The photographs that Kim shared, show her in plunging bras, some of which also come with a sheer fabric. ALSO READ: Sexy video, photos: Namrata Malla’s fans should not miss her dance in blue bikini and sarong

Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is all set to launch her new lingerie collection. This time, she has titled it ‘Naked’, promising of lingerie that fits right to the body, covers the problem areas and gives the utmost comfort that every woman seeks from her lingerie. ALSO READ: BUSTY PICTURES: Bhojpuri actor Monalisa flaunts curves in floral saree

Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The ’Naked’ collection, as informed by Kim Kardashian on her Instagram handle, will be released on SKIMS’s website on Tuesday, September 27. But what’s a collection if Kim herself is not giving you a peek-a-boo of what’s coming up? With that in mind, Kim did share some pictures on her social media, donning her soon-to-be-released collection.

Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram