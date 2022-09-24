Seen Kim Kardashian’s ‘NAKED’ lingerie collection? You can't miss!
Kim Kardashian is all set to launch a new collection of lingerie titled ‘Naked’. While the collection will be released on Tuesday, September 27, the American socialite and reality TV star has already dropped some glimpses of herself wearing the collection.
Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian is one of the most loved reality TV stars, thanks to her show ‘The Kardashian’ that has given her fans a foray into her personal life. Apart from that, the American socialite is also an entrepreneur who has her own lingerie and swimwear brand by the name of ‘SKIMS’. The most famous of all Kardashian-Jenner sisters, Kim often takes to Instagram to give her followers a sneak peek into her lingerie collection.
Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Going by the same, Kim Kardashian dropped a slew of pictures wherein she is seen wearing her upcoming collection, titled ‘Naked’. The photographs that Kim shared, show her in plunging bras, some of which also come with a sheer fabric.
Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram
The ’Naked’ collection, as informed by Kim Kardashian on her Instagram handle, will be released on SKIMS’s website on Tuesday, September 27. But what’s a collection if Kim herself is not giving you a peek-a-boo of what’s coming up? With that in mind, Kim did share some pictures on her social media, donning her soon-to-be-released collection.
Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Not only that, but Kim Kardashian also got a video made for SKIMS where she is heard talking about the collection. In the video, Kim is wearing one of the black bras from the collection and talks about how it covers the problem areas smoothly such as the back fat and the armpit fat which has been something that has always bothered her.