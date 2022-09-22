Gauri Khan talks about son Aryan Khan's arrest; Shah Rukh Khan's wife breaks silence at Koffee With Karan 7

After 17 years, Gauri Khan made a comeback on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan. The episode began with Karan spending some time alone with the interior designer, Shah Rukh Khan's wife, before joining her friends Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey. The episode's opening scene had a reference to Aryan Khan's case from the KWK presenter, although in an oblique way.

"It has been such a difficult journey for him (Shah Rukh Khan), both professionally and with all the family has through personally, and you all have come out so powerfully as a family. We belong to the same family, I know you as a mother and I know him as a father, and I feel like I am also the godparent of your kids. Gauri, it hasn't been easy, but you've come out stronger than ever. What can you tell about how you handle difficult situations when families go through something similar? He queried.

“As a family, we have been through — nothing can be worse than what we have just been through, as a mother and parent. But today, where we all stand as a family, I can say that we are in a great space where we feel loved by everyone. All our family, friends, and so many people who we didn’t know, so many messages and so much of love. We feel blessed. I am grateful to everyone who helped us through this,” Gauri replied.

For those who are unaware, Aryan Khan was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) during an alleged narcotics raid on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai in October of last year. Before being freed on bond, he was detained for 25 days. Eventually, Aryan was exonerated of all accusations. Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Pooja Bhatt spoke out to support the Khan family but Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan remained silent on the arrest.

Aryan likewise stayed out of the spotlight for a few months after his release, but he is now frequently seen in public places across the city. Recently, he was also spotted at the airport posing for pictures with admirers and accepting roses from them.

On Koffee With Karan 7, Gauri also revealed her relationship with Maheep and Bhavana and shared a touching letter from her daughter Suhana Khan. She also talked about Aryan's reactions to her sense of style.