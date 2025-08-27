Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant welcomed Lord Ganesha to their Mumbai home, Antilia, with grand celebrations amidst tight security.

The world is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi today, August 27th. Many celebrities and common people alike have welcomed Bappa into their homes. Mukesh Ambani's younger son, Anant Ambani, and his wife, Radhika Merchant, also grandly welcomed Ganpati Bappa to their Mumbai home, 'Antilia.' Tight security measures were in place. A video of the event is going viral on social media.

Tight Security Arrangements Outside the House

Anant and Radhika were seen welcoming Bappa outside their home. The truck carrying the idol was beautifully decorated with flowers. Heavy security arrangements were made outside the house, and Mumbai police were also present. Antilia was decorated with colorful lights and flowers.

Many Big Film Stars and Politicians Will Also Attend the Puja

According to media reports, many big film stars and politicians will also attend this grand Ganesh Puja. Many celebrities in Mumbai welcome Ganpati Bappa to their homes on this occasion. These include Nana Patekar, Jeetendra, Sonu Sood, Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande, Madhuri Dixit, Sonali Bendre, Arpita Khan Sharma, and many others. Many stars visit famous Ganpati pandals in Mumbai, such as Lalbaugcha Raja, Ganesh Galli Mumbaicha Raja, and Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani, to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha.

This year, Ganesh Utsav will be celebrated for 11 days. During these days, Mumbai, Pune, and other major cities in Maharashtra will be decorated with lights and flowers, and people will visit homes and pandals to see Bappa.