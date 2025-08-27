- Home
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 7 Must-Watch Animated Ganesha Movies for Joyful Celebration
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 brings joy, devotion, and family time. Celebrate the festive spirit by introducing kids to animated Ganesha movies that blend fun and learning, available across various popular OTT platforms.
2 Min read
Image Credit : instagram
My Friend Ganesha (2007)
My Friend Ganesha is a popular children's film about an eight-year-old boy. It has fun songs, emotional moments, and life lessons. This movie blends mythology with a modern story. Directed by Rajiv S Ruia, it stars Ahsaas Channa, Kiran Janjani, Sheetal Shah, and Upasana Singh. Watch it on Jio Hotstar.
Image Credit : instagram
Bal Ganesh (2007)
Bal Ganesh is an animated film depicting Lord Ganesha's childhood. Full of fun, devotion, and moral teachings, it beautifully portrays his playful nature. Directed by Pankaj Sharma with a screenplay by Rajendra Mehra, it's available on Jio Hotstar.
Image Credit : instagram
Hamara Dost Ganesha (2007)
Hamara Dost Ganesha is a heartwarming animated film showcasing the bond between children and Lord Ganesha. He's portrayed as a loving friend, offering wisdom, courage, and guidance. Watch it on Prime Video.
Image Credit : instagram
Bal Ganesh 2 (2009)
Bal Ganesh 2, an animated sequel, continues the adventures of young Lord Ganesha. It showcases his playfulness, wisdom, and courage. With colorful scenes, entertaining songs, and mythology, it entertains and teaches moral values. Directed by Pankaj Sharma, it's on Prime Video.
Image Credit : instagram
Bal Ganesh 3 (2015)
Bal Ganesh 3 is a popular animated film based on Lord Ganesha's childhood stories. With an engaging narrative, humor, and moral lessons, it entertains and educates. Its visuals are stunning. Directed by Vijay S Bhanushali, it's on Jio Hotstar.
Image Credit : instagram
Moreya (2011)
Moreya, a Marathi film, captures the enthusiasm and devotion of Ganesh Utsav. Set against the backdrop of two rival groups, it highlights unity, faith, and community spirit. Directed by Avadhoot Gupte and Atul Kamble, it stars Santosh Juvekar, Chinmay Mandlekar, Pari Telang, Spruha Joshi, and Dilip Prabhavalkar. Watch it on Jio Hotstar.
Image Credit : instagram
Jai Ganesh (2014)
Jai Ganesh is a devotional animated film showcasing inspiring stories of Lord Ganesha. Displaying his wisdom, power, and playfulness, it's a favorite among kids. It also inspires devotees towards positivity and success. Watch it on YouTube.
