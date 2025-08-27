English

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Top 5 Favorite Bhogs to Offer Lord Ganesha

lifestyle Aug 27 2025
Author: Nancy Tiwari Image Credits:Getty
Ganesh Chaturthi on August 27th

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is on Wednesday, August 27th. Devotees offer many items to Lord Ganesha, but these 5 offerings are especially beloved by Shri Ganesha. Learn about them here.

What to offer Lord Ganesha?

According to scriptures, Lord Ganesha loves Modak. Many types exist, and offering Modak pleases him greatly, fulfilling devotees' wishes.

What offerings to make to Shri Ganesha?

Lord Ganesha is fond of laddus, often shown holding them. Offering boondi laddus made from pure ghee is especially auspicious and beloved during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Which fruit to offer to Shri Ganesha?

Although any fruit can be offered to Lord Ganesha, he is very fond of bananas. Therefore, during Ganesh Utsav, be sure to offer bananas to Lord Ganesha.
Which offering does Shri Ganesha like?

Malpua is also specially offered to Lord Ganesha. Malpua is an Indian dish that is made and eaten on special occasions. There are also many varieties of Malpua.
What is Shri Ganesha's favorite offering?

Kheer, made from rice or sago, is one of Lord Ganesha’s favorite offerings. Adding saffron to the kheer enhances its auspiciousness during Ganesh Chaturthi worship.

