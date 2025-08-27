Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Top 5 Favorite Bhogs to Offer Lord Ganesha

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is on Wednesday, August 27th. Devotees offer many items to Lord Ganesha, but these 5 offerings are especially beloved by Shri Ganesha. Learn about them here.
According to scriptures, Lord Ganesha loves Modak. Many types exist, and offering Modak pleases him greatly, fulfilling devotees' wishes.
Lord Ganesha is fond of laddus, often shown holding them. Offering boondi laddus made from pure ghee is especially auspicious and beloved during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
Kheer, made from rice or sago, is one of Lord Ganesha’s favorite offerings. Adding saffron to the kheer enhances its auspiciousness during Ganesh Chaturthi worship.
