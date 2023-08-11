Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ganapath: Tiger Shroff & Kriti Sanon recall 'Heropanti' romance on screen again

    Pooja Entertainment's upcoming & India's first dystopian action flick Ganapath Part 1 has been in the headlines with the constant updates coming in from the team.

    First Published Aug 11, 2023, 6:37 PM IST

    Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon have come to raise the excitement by reminiscing their successful on-screen chemistry that started with Heropanti. Both the actors debuted in 2014 with Heropanti and that was the first time the world witnessed their loving on-screen chemistry. After that, now this adorable couple will be coming back in Ganapath: Part 1, and as much as we are excited, they are equally thrilled to make a comeback with this high-octane acting flick. The adorable couple further raised the excitement when Tiger posted a video of their spotting and captioned it as - "Almost time partner❤️
    @kritisanon"  As a reply, Kriti Sanon further reshared the video on her social media and captioned it - "Time flies!! All grown up US!
    ❤️🤗" As we witness the fun that is still intact between this on-screen couple, we can't wait to watch them come together in Ganapath Part 1’
     
    Pooja Entertainment’s  'Ganapath Part 1 in association with Good Co is directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is all set to release, 20th October, 2023. This action-packed thriller, starring Tiger Shroff in a never-before-seen role, will keep you on the edge of your seat from start to finish. The plot revolves around Vikrant, a young guy who embarks on a mission to revenge his father's death and bring down the city's most powerful criminal lord. Ganapath Part-1 promises to be a cinematic experience unlike any other, with heart-pounding battle scenes, dazzling stunts, and an all-star cast that includes Kriti Sanon and John Abraham.

    Tiger Shroff will reconnect with Pooja Entertainment for the mega budget actioner Bade Miyan after the release of Ganapath. Tiger Shroff acts as the lead in Chote Miyan, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and co-stars Akshay Kumar. The film will be released throughout India on Eid next year.

    Last Updated Aug 11, 2023, 6:37 PM IST
