Assam Police have summoned YouTubers like Ashish Chanchlani and Ranveer Allahbadia over allegations of obscenity and sexually explicit discussions on a YouTube show. 

'India's Got Latent' row: Assam Police issues fresh summons to Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani, others
ANI |Published: Feb 13, 2025, 6:12 PM IST

Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 13 (ANI): Assam Police have issued fresh summons to YouTubers Ashish Chanchlani, Ranveer Allahbadia and others, in connection with a case registered against them for allegedly promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit discussions on a publicly accessible YouTube show.

The case was registered with Guwahati Crime Branch on February 10, based on a complaint filed by Alok Boruah, a resident of Guwahati, against several YouTubers and influencers, including Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija, Ranveer Allahbadia, and Samay Raina.

The complaint alleged that the accused had engaged in sexually explicit and vulgar discussions on the YouTube show "India's Got Latent", causing harm to public decency and morality.

A senior official of the Assam Police told ANI that a team had been sent to Mumbai to investigate the case. "We have issued summons to Ashish Chanchlani and Ranveer Allahbadia, and we will be investigating the matter further," the official said.

Based on this complaint, the Guwahati Crime Branch registered a case under multiple sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, IT Act, 2000, Cinematograph Act, 1952, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

A team of Assam Police was dispatched to Mumbai on Wednesday to further investigate the matter.

Meanwhile, comedian Samay Raina, who is also accused in the case, has broken his silence in the controversy. In a statement posted on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Raina said that he had removed all videos of the show from his channel and was "fully cooperating" with the authorities.

"My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time," Raina wrote, adding, "I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly."

Ranveer Allahbadia, who had earlier issued a public apology for his comments on the show, noted that he had "a lapse in judgment" and that his comment was "inappropriate" and "not funny."

"I don't want to be the kind of person who takes that responsibility lightly," Allahbadia said. "Family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect. I need to use this platform better." (ANI)

