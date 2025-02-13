Entertainment

Shweta Tiwari to Adaa Khan: 7 TV actresses who faced betrayal in love

Image credits: Instagram

Jennifer Winget

Karan Singh Grover betrayed Jennifer Winget.

Nisha Rawal

Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra separated in 2021 after dating for a long time.

Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari was married twice and was betrayed in love both times.

Adaa Khan

Adaa Khan once revealed that she was cheated on in love.

Rashami Desai

Rashmi Desai decided to separate from Nandish Sandhu a few years after their marriage.

Kamya Panjabi

Kamya Panjabi was having an affair with Karan Patel. However, they got married after Karan cheated on her.

Barkha Bisht

Barkha Bisht and Indraneil Sengupta separated after 13 years of marriage.

