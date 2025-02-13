Shweta Tiwari to Adaa Khan: 7 TV actresses who faced betrayal in love

Entertainment
Karan Singh Grover betrayed Jennifer Winget.
Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra separated in 2021 after dating for a long time.
Shweta Tiwari was married twice and was betrayed in love both times.
Adaa Khan once revealed that she was cheated on in love.
Rashmi Desai decided to separate from Nandish Sandhu a few years after their marriage.
Kamya Panjabi was having an affair with Karan Patel. However, they got married after Karan cheated on her.
Barkha Bisht and Indraneil Sengupta separated after 13 years of marriage.
