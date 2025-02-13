Comedian Samay Raina gets second summons by Maharashtra cyber cell; his lawyer says he's in US

Maharashtra Cyber Cell has sent a second summons to Samay Raina in "India’s Got Latent" case, asking him to appear on February 17. His lawyer informed that he is in the USA and will return on March 17, but the Cyber Cell still insisted on his appearance

Maharashtra Cyber Cell has sent a second summons to YouTuber and comedian Samay Raina in "India’s Got Latent" case, asking him to appear on February 17. The summons is for the second time this week amid a row over podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia's comment on Samay's show that has triggered massive outrage. His lawyer informed that he is in the USA and will return on March 17, but the Cyber Cell has still insisted on his appearance.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday asked Allahabadia, Raina, Apoorva Makhija, Jaspreet Singh and Ashish Chanchlani, as well as the show's producers Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra to appear before it on February 17 in New Delhi.

Allahbadia, who had over 16 million followers across social media platforms before the row, drew ire after a video of his controversial comments on intimacy between parents led to a massive debate on freedom of speech and what constitutes decency.

A short clip from the show, which is now viral, shows Allahbadia asking a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever."

Though Allahbadia issued a video apology, calling his comment a "lapse in judgement". Raina deleted all episodes of the show "India's Got Latent" from YouTube, and said he will fully cooperate with the probe, but the issue was far from defused.

The Mumbai Police have recorded the statements of seven persons, including social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, while Allahbadia will appear before them in a day or two, officials told news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Cyber Department had summoned more than 40 persons, asking them to join the probe into the case. The 40 people included participants and judges from the previous episodes of the show.

The Guwahati Police has also registered a case against Allahbadia and four others and a team in Mumbai to investigate the matter.

