Comedian Samay Raina gets second summons by Maharashtra cyber cell; his lawyer says he's in US

Maharashtra Cyber Cell has sent a second summons to Samay Raina in "India’s Got Latent" case, asking him to appear on February 17. His lawyer informed that he is in the USA and will return on March 17, but the Cyber Cell still insisted on his appearance

BREAKING: Comedian Samay Raina gets second summons by Maharashtra cyber cell; his lawyer says, he's in US shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
Updated: Feb 13, 2025, 12:43 PM IST

Maharashtra Cyber Cell has sent a second summons to YouTuber and comedian Samay Raina in "India’s Got Latent" case, asking him to appear on February 17. The summons is for the second time this week amid a row over podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia's comment on Samay's show that has triggered massive outrage. His lawyer informed that he is in the USA and will return on March 17, but the Cyber Cell has still insisted on his appearance.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday asked Allahabadia, Raina, Apoorva Makhija, Jaspreet Singh and Ashish Chanchlani, as well as the show's producers Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra to appear before it on February 17 in New Delhi.

Allahbadia, who had over 16 million followers across social media platforms before the row, drew ire after a video of his controversial comments on intimacy between parents led to a massive debate on freedom of speech and what constitutes decency.

A short clip from the show, which is now viral, shows Allahbadia asking a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever."

Also read: UP SHOCKER! Class 11 student fails JEE exam, dies by suicide: 'Sorry Mummy, Papa... forgive me'

Though Allahbadia issued a video apology, calling his comment a "lapse in judgement". Raina deleted all episodes of the show "India's Got Latent" from YouTube, and said he will fully cooperate with the probe, but the issue was far from defused.

The Mumbai Police have recorded the statements of seven persons, including social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, while Allahbadia will appear before them in a day or two, officials told news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Cyber Department had summoned more than 40 persons, asking them to join the probe into the case. The 40 people included participants and judges from the previous episodes of the show.

The Guwahati Police has also registered a case against Allahbadia and four others and a team in Mumbai to investigate the matter.

Also read: Ranveer Allahbadia controversy: Parliament Panel to take up issue, demand laws for social media, OTT platforms

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BREAKING: Telugu actor Manchu Mohan Babu gets bail in journo assault case ddr

BREAKING: Telugu actor Manchu Mohan Babu gets anticipatory bail in journo assault case

"No exchange of fire of heavy-calibre weapons": Indian Army says ceasefire along LoC remains intact dmn

"No exchange of fire of heavy-calibre weapons": Indian Army says ceasefire along LoC remains intact

Seamless traffic flow ensures hassle-free Holy Dip for pilgrims on Magh Purnima

Seamless traffic flow ensures hassle-free Holy Dip for pilgrims on Magh Purnima

Operation Chaturbhuj strengthens security on Magh Purnima with 24/7 anti-drone vigil and crowd management

Operation Chaturbhuj strengthens security on Magh Purnima with 24/7 anti-drone vigil and crowd management

Faridabad SHOCKER! Woman raped in bus after driver offers ride, conductor stood guard ddr

Faridabad SHOCKER! Woman raped in bus after driver offers ride, conductor stood guard

Recent Stories

BREAKING: Telugu actor Manchu Mohan Babu gets bail in journo assault case ddr

BREAKING: Telugu actor Manchu Mohan Babu gets anticipatory bail in journo assault case

"No exchange of fire of heavy-calibre weapons": Indian Army says ceasefire along LoC remains intact dmn

"No exchange of fire of heavy-calibre weapons": Indian Army says ceasefire along LoC remains intact

Indian Nutrition: Types of parathas to enhance your mealtime MEG

Indian Nutrition: Types of parathas to enhance your mealtime

Saudi Arabia Launches New Digital Services on Absher for Faster Government Access anr

Saudi Arabia launches new digital services on Absher for faster government access

Seamless traffic flow ensures hassle-free Holy Dip for pilgrims on Magh Purnima

Seamless traffic flow ensures hassle-free Holy Dip for pilgrims on Magh Purnima

Recent Videos

Suspicious Bomb Shell Found in Chandigarh's Kaimbwala Area, Army and Police Investigating

Suspicious Bomb Shell Found in Chandigarh's Kaimbwala Area, Army and Police Investigating

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | Bengaluru Metro: MOST EXPENSIVE in India! Fare Hike Sparks Outrage!

Karnataka Pulse | Bengaluru Metro: MOST EXPENSIVE in India! Fare Hike Sparks Outrage!

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Polar Auroras: Science Behind Northern and Southern Lights

Infographic Hub | Polar Auroras: Science Behind Northern and Southern Lights

Video Icon
Asianet News Rewind | When Ancelotti Before Clash With City Said 'Sometimes You Need to Risk a Bit'

Asianet News Rewind | When Ancelotti Before Clash With City Said 'Sometimes You Need to Risk a Bit'

Video Icon
JP Nadda Prays at Guru Ravidas Temple for Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025 | Asianet Newsable

JP Nadda Prays at Guru Ravidas Temple for Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025 | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon