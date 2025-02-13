Amid Ranveer Allahbadia row, Kapil Sharma's old 'Maa Baap ki Kabaddi' joke goes viral (WATCH)

Amid Ranveer Allahbadia’s controversy over his 'India’s Got Latent' comments, an old joke by Kapil Sharma from 'The Kapil Sharma Show' (2023) has resurfaced, sparking fresh online debates.

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Ranveer Allahbadia’s comments on 'India’s Got Latent', an old video of comedian Kapil Sharma has resurfaced, sparking fresh discussions. The clip, taken from 'The Kapil Sharma Show' in 2023, has gone viral, amassing over 3 million views on Instagram within a day.

The Controversy Around Ranveer Allahbadia

Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, recently faced backlash over his remarks on the reality show 'India’s Got Latent'. His statement ignited a heated debate, with many accusing him of insensitivity. While social media continues to debate his comments, Kapil Sharma’s resurfaced video has added a new angle to the discussion.

Kapil Sharma’s 2023 Joke Goes Viral

The viral clip, shared by Instagram account @x.memez1, features Kapil cracking a joke about how young cricket fans wake up early to watch matches. During his February 19, 2023 episode, he said:

"Some fans wake up at 2 AM for a 4 AM match. They watch their parents wrestling and then go back to sleep."

The audience and guest Archana Puran Singh reacted with shock, leading Kapil to clarify that he was referring to parents arguing, not anything inappropriate.

Social Media Reacts

The resurfaced video has sparked mixed reactions. Some users questioned why Kapil’s joke was ignored earlier, while Ranveer Allahbadia is facing severe criticism now. Others defended Kapil, saying his jokes were subtle and fit within his comedy style.

One user commented, “Kapil Sharma’s show is called family-friendly, but when others make similar jokes, they are criticized.” Others pointed out that intent and delivery matter in comedy.

As debates over boundaries in humor continue, both Kapil Sharma and Ranveer Allahbadia remain in the spotlight, with social media users divided over what is acceptable in entertainment.

