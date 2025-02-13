Beacon Roofing's Stock In Focus As QXO's Buyout Offer Gets Regulatory Nod: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ a week ago

Beacon Roofing's Stock In Focus As QXO's Buyout Offer Gets Regulatory Nod: Retail Sentiment Brightens
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Feb 13, 2025, 8:00 PM IST

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply ($BECN) were in the spotlight on Wednesday after technology solutions company QXO Inc. said it had obtained antitrust clearance for its $11 billion takeover of the former, lifting retail sentiment.

QXO said it had received clearance in both the U.S. and Canada that would pave the way for the transaction to close quickly.  It also plans to nominate independent directors at the company’s forthcoming annual investor meeting.

“With committed financing in place and these necessary regulatory approvals secured, QXO is prepared to complete this acquisition and deliver immediate, compelling value to Beacon shareholders,” said Brad Jacobs, chairman and CEO of QXO. "Beacon should remove its shareholder-unfriendly poison pill so shareholders can benefit from our premium all-cash offer."

In a statement, Beacon said its board’s makeup already consists of “highly qualified directors” and that QXO’s director nominations “appear to be an attempt to pressure Beacon’s board into accepting an unchanged offer price that significantly undervalues Beacon’s prospects for growth and value creation”

It reiterated it is open to considering all opportunities to maximize shareholder value.

Sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ a week ago with some users expressing concern if the offer would get rescinded after multiple rejections by Beacon. While message volumes jumped into the ‘extremely high’ zone from ‘low.’

Screenshot 2025-02-13 at 3.20.04 PM.png BECN sentiment meter and message volumes on Feb 12

Recently, Stifel downgraded Beacon to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’ with a price target of $122.55, down from $131 after its board rejected the $124.25 per share tender offer, Fly.com reported. According to the analyst firm, its scenario analysis favors QXO successfully acquiring Beacon at $124.25 per share.

In January, QXO commenced a tender offer to purchase all outstanding shares of Beacon for $124.25 per share in cash for an aggregate enterprise value of approximately $11 billion, representing a 37% premium to Beacon's 90-day unaffected volume-weighted average price per share as of November 15, 2024.

Beacon distributes specialty building products, including roofing materials and complementary products, such as siding and waterproofing. It operates over 580 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and seven provinces in Canada.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

WiSA Stock Pulls Back After Dolby-Driven Surge Makes It The Most Discussed Semiconductor Stock

WiSA Stock Pulls Back After Dolby-Driven Surge Makes It The Most Discussed Semiconductor Stock

Trade Desk Stock On Track For Worst Session Ever After Mixed Q4 Results, But Retail Smells ‘Epic Buying Opportunity’

Trade Desk Stock On Track For Worst Session Ever After Mixed Q4 Results, But Retail Smells ‘Epic Buying Opportunity’

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Falls Premarket On Worse-Than-Feared Earnings: Retail Cheers Upbeat Revenue, $100M Cost Savings Projection

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Falls Premarket On Worse-Than-Feared Earnings: Retail Cheers Upbeat Revenue, $100M Cost Savings Projection

Ascendis Pharma Eyes Best Open In A Month After Q4 Print, But BofA Cuts Price Target: Retail Gets Buzzing

Ascendis Pharma Eyes Best Open In A Month After Q4 Print, But BofA Cuts Price Target: Retail Gets Buzzing

BP Stock In Spotlight After Report Says Elliott Acquires About $5B Stake, Aims To Push For Asset Sales: Retail Mood Brightens

BP Stock In Spotlight After Report Says Elliott Acquires About $5B Stake, Aims To Push For Asset Sales: Retail Mood Brightens

Recent Stories

Aero India 2025: German defence giant HENSOLDT sees India as priority market, signs two major MoUs ddr

Aero India 2025: German defence giant HENSOLDT sees India as priority market, signs two major MoUs

PM Modi in US today: Meetings with NSA Michael Waltz, Elon Musk, dinner with Donald Trump dmn

PM Modi in US today: Meetings with NSA Michael Waltz, Elon Musk, dinner with Donald Trump

House burglary gang arrested in Hyderabad, Rs 5 cr worth of stolen goods recovered dmn

House burglary gang arrested in Hyderabad, Rs 5 cr worth of stolen goods recovered

WiSA Stock Pulls Back After Dolby-Driven Surge Makes It The Most Discussed Semiconductor Stock

WiSA Stock Pulls Back After Dolby-Driven Surge Makes It The Most Discussed Semiconductor Stock

Trade Desk Stock On Track For Worst Session Ever After Mixed Q4 Results, But Retail Smells ‘Epic Buying Opportunity’

Trade Desk Stock On Track For Worst Session Ever After Mixed Q4 Results, But Retail Smells ‘Epic Buying Opportunity’

Recent Videos

Kerala Pulse | How a Matrimonial Scam on 'Way To Nikah' Costs Woman ₹25 Lakhs

Kerala Pulse | How a Matrimonial Scam on 'Way To Nikah' Costs Woman ₹25 Lakhs

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | The Baffling World of Quantum Computers

Infographic Hub | The Baffling World of Quantum Computers

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava BREAKS Box Office RECORDS with Historic Pre-Sales!

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava BREAKS Box Office RECORDS with Historic Pre-Sales!

Video Icon
Khan Sir EXPOSES Rigging in BPSC Exams, Claims To Have Evidence That Can WIN High Court!

Khan Sir EXPOSES Rigging in BPSC Exams, Claims To Have Evidence That Can WIN High Court!

Video Icon
Shilpa Shirodkar & Karan Veer Mehra's Unmissable Dance on 'Kagaz Kalam Davaat' | Bigg Boss 18

Shilpa Shirodkar & Karan Veer Mehra's Unmissable Dance on 'Kagaz Kalam Davaat' | Bigg Boss 18

Video Icon