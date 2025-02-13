Trump hints at major trade move ahead of meeting with PM Modi, fuels speculation on reciprocal tariffs

Hours before meeting PM Modi, US President Donald Trump hinted at a major trade move, emphasizing reciprocal tariffs in a social media post, fueling speculation on US-India trade discussions and tariff negotiations.

Hours before his scheduled meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump sparked speculation with a cryptic social media post, declaring, "THREE GREAT WEEKS, PERHAPS THE BEST EVER, BUT TODAY IS THE BIG ONE: RECIPROCAL TARIFFS!!! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

The post comes amid Trump’s push for reciprocal tariffs, a policy aimed at ensuring US import duties match the tariffs imposed by other countries. India, in particular, has been a target of Trump’s trade policies, with the US President previously criticizing it as a “high-tariff nation.”

Trade discussions, particularly on tariffs, are expected to feature prominently in Trump's talks with PM Modi, as both nations navigate key economic and diplomatic priorities.

PM Modi in US

After concluding his visit to France, where he co-chaired the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit with President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Washington, DC, on Thursday. This visit marks his first to the United States since President Donald Trump began his second term.

During his two-day stay, PM Modi is scheduled to meet President Trump at the White House. Their discussions are expected to cover a range of topics, including trade, defense, and strategic cooperation. A joint press conference is planned following their meeting.

Additionally, PM Modi is set to meet with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk during his visit.

Upon his arrival, PM Modi was warmly received by members of the Indian diaspora who had gathered outside Blair House to greet him.

