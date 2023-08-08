'Gadar 2': Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's film sells more than 76,000 tickets for opening day

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel appear on track to make history with their much-anticipated film, Gadar 2. According to reports, the Anil Sharma-directed film is seeing 'exceptional' advance ticket figures. According to Taran Adarsh, a trade expert, Gadar 2 has already sold over 76,000 tickets on its opening day. According to a trade expert, PVR sold 33,000 Gadar 2 tickets on day one. INOX and Cinepolis, on the other hand, have sold 25,500 and 18,100 Gadar 2 tickets for August 11, respectively. This indicates that 76,600 tickets for the film's opening day have already been sold.

Gadar 2 is expected to have the second-highest opening of the year, behind Pathaan. The film is expected to be a smash, with a large box office opening of over Rs 25 crores.

Also Read: Jailer: Rajinikanth's kind gesture left Jackie Shroff crying on the sets of Nelson’s film

Gadar 2 is the official remake of the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which was announced for release in October 2021. The narrative was set in post-partition India and featured a Muslim girl named Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) and an Indian Sikh guy named Tara Singh (Sunny Deol). Tara Singh crossed the border in the first instalment to bring his wife back. In the sequel, he will cross the border again, but this time to get his son.

Also Read: Jawan: New poster OUT; 30 days to go for film's release

It should be noted, however, that Gadar 2 will compete at the box office with Akshay Kumar's Oh My God 2. Utkarsh Sharma, who will portray Sunny Deol's son in Gadar 2, recently discussed his film's clash with OMG 2, saying, "Gadar and Lagaan came together and it was a celebration." That is what the audience is missing - 'cinema ka joh mela laga rehta thi' (Cinemas are lined up like a fair). The film's goal of entertaining the audience outweighs any controversy or negative. I believe it is critical to recreate that atmosphere in the cinemas, since it would benefit the business as a whole. I wish them the best of luck. "Akshay sir plays Mahadev in the film, and in my opinion, our film will also have Mahadev's blessings."