    Jawan: New poster OUT; 30 days to go for film's release

    Shah Rukh Khan unveils new poster for the eagerly awaited film 'Jawaan' by Atlee, set to release on Sept 7. Anticipation soars with engaging trailers, 'Zinda Banda' song, and a star-studded cast including Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi--by Amrita Ghosh

    First Published Aug 7, 2023, 5:13 PM IST

    With just a month left to go for the release of the highly anticipated story Jawan by Atlee, Shah Rukh Khan has dropped another poster today through social media. Directed by the talented Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan, the movie is to hit the theatres on 7th September. With Jawan releasing in September, this is Shah Rukh Khan’s second release this year after the super-hit Yash Raj Films produced ‘Pathaan’.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    The sensation surrounding ‘Jawan’ has been hiking since the moment news of the release came out. The trailers, Prevue and the first song ‘Zinda Banda’ got massive support from the audiences. With the buzz that’s already there in the air regarding the movie, the release of a new poster just amps up the heat. Posters of Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi had been released previously. Vijay Sethupathi is reportedly playing the antagonist’s role in the movie.

    Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, 'Jawan' is a cinematic masterpiece directed by Atlee. Gauri Khan takes the helm as producer, along with co-producer Gaurav Verma. The highly anticipated film is set to grace theaters worldwide on September 7th, 2023, treating audiences to its captivating narrative in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

    Last Updated Aug 7, 2023, 5:20 PM IST
