    Jailer: Rajinikanth's kind gesture left Jackie Shroff crying on the sets of Nelson's film

    Jackie Shroff recently related a deeply moving episode involving Rajinikanth that occurred on the Jailer set.

    Jailer Rajinikanths kind gesture left Jackie Shroff crying on the sets of Nelsons film ADC
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Aug 7, 2023, 6:10 PM IST

    As the premiere of Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer approaches, the cast and crew seem confident in the material they have produced. Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Mirnaa Menon, and Jackie Shroff are among the film's ensemble cast of A-list actors. The latter recently related a touching story about Rajinikanth that occurred on the Jailer set. Rajinikanth apologised to Jackie Shroff while they were filming Jailer, Jackie Shroff claimed in a recent interview. You'll grow to love Rajinikanth even more after learning the cause behind the actor's apologies in Enthiran. Jackie recalled that Rajinikanth once finished filming for a scene in the Jailer movie and got in his car to leave. Jackie has a few scenes left to perform. At this point, Rajinikanth returned and apologised for forgetting to bid Jackie farewell. 

     

    Rajinikanth even added as a courteous gesture that he would remain on site if his presence was required. When recounting this occurrence to the media, Jackie said that the actor from Enthiran's kind gesture had brought tears to his eyes. Jackie added that Rajinikanth treated the cast and crew of the movie with love and respect, making it a pleasure to work on. Regarding his choice to participate in Jailer, Jackie said that it was an easy decision for him to do so. He further explained that Rajinikanth has been his friend for a very long time. The two adored performers appear to have maintained their friendship for many years. Additionally, it was nice to witness an actor of Jackie Shroff's calibre express their feelings regarding their fellow performers in a frank and open manner. 

    Last Updated Aug 7, 2023, 6:10 PM IST
