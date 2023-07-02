Gadar 2: Ameesha Patel alleges 'mismanagement' by director; levels SHOCKING allegations; read what she said

The Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel was trolled for giving out spoilers on social media before the film's release. Now, she has given some shocking statements alleging 'mismanagement' by the director Anil Sharma. Read her tweets here.

Ameesha Patel is now all set for her much-anticipated film 'Gadar 2' release, which she co-stars with Sunny Deol. However, the actress recently talked about the cast and crew's difficulties during the shoot due to director Anil Sharma and his production house's mishandling. Taking to Twitter, the actress sent a series of tweets outlining the difficulties crew members had during the film's Chandigarh shoot. Ameesha stated that everything from lodging to transportation to the Chandigarh airport on the final day and meal expenses had gone unpaid.

She further claimed that Anil Sharma Productions did not pay several technicians, makeup artists, costume designers, and others. She recently got trolled for sharing major spoilers from the film Gadar 2.

Also Read: 'Weird and Creepy': Netizens troll Uorfi Javed's 'golden breast plate' blouse inspired by Cardi B (Video)

Ameesha Patel Tweets:

In the first tweet, she wrote, "Another concern of fans has been about certain incidents regarding ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS to have taken place in regards to the final schedule of GADAR 2 that took place end May in CHANDIGARH!!"

The second tweet claimed that several technicians, "There were certain queries that many technicians like makeup artists, costume designers n others, etc did not receive their rightful remuneration and dues from ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS!! Yes, they did not !! But @ZeeStudios_stepped in and made sure all dues were settled as they are a v professional company!"

The third tweet said food bills were left unpaid and cars were not provided to the crew. "Yes from accommodation, to transport to Chandigarh airport on the final day to food bills were left unpaid and cars were not provided to certain cast and crew members leaving them stranded! But yet again @zeestudios stepped in and corrected these issues caused by ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS," the tweet alleged.

The fourth tweet read, "All involved in the film are aware that the production of GADAR 2 was being handled by ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS which unfortunately misfired numerous times but @ZeeStudios_always rectified issues!! A special thanks to them especially Shariq Patel, Neeraj Joshi, Kabeer Ghosh and Nischit !! This zee team is top-notch."

Also Read: Prasanth Varma's Hanu-Man release date revealed; releasing on THIS date