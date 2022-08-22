Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First pic of Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja’s son OUT; check out

    Sonam Kapoor’s sister Rhea Kapoor shared the first set of pictures of the actor’s baby son on Monday. In the pictures, an emotional Rhea is seen crying while the baby is seen in a cradle.

    First pic of Sonam Kapoor Anand Ahuja son OUT check out drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    Mumbai, First Published Aug 22, 2022, 3:54 PM IST

    Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja become parents to a baby boy on Saturday, August 20. Now, the first set of pictures of Sonam and Anand’s baby are out on social media.

    Sonam Kapoor’s sister, filmmaker Rhea Kapoor took to Instagram on Monday, sharing pictures of the newest member of the Kapoor family. Taking to the caption, Rhea wrote: “Rhea masi is not ok. The cuteness is too much. The moment is unreal. I love you @sonamkapoor the bravest mommy and @anandahuja the most loving dad. Special mention new nani @kapoor.sunita #mynephew💙 #everydayphenomenal.”

    ALSO READ: It's a boy! Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja welcome their first child

    Check out the pictures here:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

    The news of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja becoming parents to their first child was shared by veteran actor Neetu Kapoor on her social media. Neetu had taken to her Instagram story wherein she shared a post about the baby’s arrival. In the same post, she tagged her ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ co-star Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita, congratulating them.

    The post that Neetu Kapoor shared on her social media, which was sent out by Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s family, read: “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed. - Sonam and Anand.”

    ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Did you know Sonam Kapoor borrows 90% of her clothes?

    The announcement of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja expecting their first child together was made in March this year. The good news was shared by Sonam herself, who shared pictures of herself, flaunting the baby bump, as she lay on her husband Anand’s lap. 

    Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married on May 08, 2018. Their wedding was held at Sonam’s residence in Juhu, Mumbai. It is after four years of their marriage that the actor delivered her first baby.

    Last Updated Aug 22, 2022, 4:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Unidentified man enters ICU for selfie with Raju Srivastava security beefed up drb

    Unidentified man enters ICU for selfie with Raju Srivastava; security beefed up

    Did Mike Tyson punched Vijay Deverakonda? Here is what happened next drb

    Did Mike Tyson punched Vijay Deverakonda? Here’s what happened next

    Priyanka Chopra shares pics with daughter Malti Marie; gives sneak peek of mommy time drb

    Priyanka Chopra shares pics with daughter Malti Marie; gives sneak peek of mommy time

    Allu Arjun in New York: Pushpa actor honoured at India Day Parade in New York City, meets Mayor Eric Adams RBA

    Allu Arjun in New York: Pushpa actor honoured at India Day Parade in New York City, meets Mayor Eric Adams

    BOLD bikini picture Disha Patani flaunts her perfect body but looked sad netizens say Tiger ki Yaad me RBA

    BOLD bikini pictures: Disha Patani flaunts her perfect body but looks sad; netizens say, ‘Tiger ki Yaad me’

    Recent Stories

    India vs Zimbabwe, IND vs ZIM 2022, 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill slams maiden ODI century, Twitter explodes-ayh

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill slams maiden ODI century, Twitter explodes

    Puducherry CM presents Rs 10,696.61 crore tax-free budget: Check key announcements here

    Puducherry CM presents Rs 10,696.61 crore tax-free budget: Check key announcements here

    SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress Trisha Kar Madhu and Rakesh Mishra's bold song goes viral; WATCH NOW RBA

    SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress Trisha Kar Madhu and Rakesh Mishra's bold song goes viral; WATCH NOW

    LIC Housing Finance hikes prime lending rate by 50 basis points - adt

    LIC Housing Finance hikes prime lending rate by 50 basis points

    McLaren to enter Indian market firm to open first outlet in Mumbai gcw

    McLaren to enter Indian market, firm to open first outlet in Mumbai

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins against Gujarat Giants, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins

    Video Icon
    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon
    india at 75 chunangat kunjikkavamma the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee snt

    India@75: Chunangat Kunjikkavamma, the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee

    Video Icon