First pic of Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja’s son OUT; check out

Sonam Kapoor’s sister Rhea Kapoor shared the first set of pictures of the actor’s baby son on Monday. In the pictures, an emotional Rhea is seen crying while the baby is seen in a cradle.

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja become parents to a baby boy on Saturday, August 20. Now, the first set of pictures of Sonam and Anand’s baby are out on social media.

Sonam Kapoor’s sister, filmmaker Rhea Kapoor took to Instagram on Monday, sharing pictures of the newest member of the Kapoor family. Taking to the caption, Rhea wrote: “Rhea masi is not ok. The cuteness is too much. The moment is unreal. I love you @sonamkapoor the bravest mommy and @anandahuja the most loving dad. Special mention new nani @kapoor.sunita #mynephew💙 #everydayphenomenal.”

ALSO READ: It's a boy! Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja welcome their first child

Check out the pictures here:

The news of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja becoming parents to their first child was shared by veteran actor Neetu Kapoor on her social media. Neetu had taken to her Instagram story wherein she shared a post about the baby’s arrival. In the same post, she tagged her ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ co-star Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita, congratulating them.

The post that Neetu Kapoor shared on her social media, which was sent out by Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s family, read: “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed. - Sonam and Anand.”

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Did you know Sonam Kapoor borrows 90% of her clothes?

The announcement of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja expecting their first child together was made in March this year. The good news was shared by Sonam herself, who shared pictures of herself, flaunting the baby bump, as she lay on her husband Anand’s lap.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married on May 08, 2018. Their wedding was held at Sonam’s residence in Juhu, Mumbai. It is after four years of their marriage that the actor delivered her first baby.