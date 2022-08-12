Koffee With Karan 7: Did you know Sonam Kapoor borrows 90% of her clothes?

Fashionista Sonam Kapoor made some shocking revelations on Karan Johar’s show ‘Koffee With Karan’, where she appeared with her cousin sibling, actor Arjun Kapoor. Among the many revelations that Sonam had, one was about her bowing the majority of the clothes.

When Sonam Kapoor takes the couch on filmmaker Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’, you expect nothing but fireworks. The bold and sassy actor that Sonam is, she has always been her candid best at the show.

Sonam Kapoor has been on Karan Johar’s show ‘Koffee With Karan’ quite a few times in the past. However, her most popular episode is the one where she arrived alongside actor Deepika Padukone. And with the return of the seventh season of this celebrity chat show, Sonam is back on the couch! But this time, she attended it with her actor-brother, Arjun Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra to go on a date? Here’s what the rumoured couple is planning

Among the many things that Sonam Kapoor spoke about in the show, one was where she revealed that the majority of her clothes were borrowed from. In fact, she said that at least 90 per cent of her clothes were borrowed.

During the show, Karan Johar told Sonam Kapoor, “You started the trend of fashion photographs, that are clicked before events. You were the first to do it and full credit to you. You, kind of, are one of the pioneers of this entire movement.”

ALSO READ: 'Nick Jonas looks so small in front of Priyanka Chopra’, says Indian Matchmaking's Sima Taparia

It was in response to this that Sonam Kapoor said, “The reason Rhea (Kapoor) and I decided to take these photos because we realised that we went on the red carpet, there was so much busy-ness behind us, and we were borrowing. Most of my clothes are borrowed; 90 per cent of my clothes are borrowed.”

“They lend you the clothes. We were not buying. We are not mad that we will spend so much money. We were like we need to give credit, where credit is due. Pure reason is just because somebody is lending e something, I want to make sure that the person gets nice photos or the designer gets nice photos,” Sonam Kapoor went on this.

Apart from this, the soon mommy-to-be, Sonam Kapoor, also had some fun revelations about Arjun Kapoor and his dating scene with his friends. Apart from that she also had an oops moment where she called Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Brahmastra’ as ‘Shiva No 1’.