Kannada actor Varun Aradhya booked for threatening ex-girlfriend with private photos, videos

An FIR has been filed against Kannada actor Varun Aradhya for blackmailing and threatening his ex-girlfriend with private photos and videos. Varun allegedly used abusive language, made death threats, and threatened to leak explicit content. The police are investigating the case.

An FIR has been lodged against Varun Aradhya, a well-known actor from the Kannada television serial Brindavan, at the Basaveshwarnagar Police Station in Bengaluru. The complaint was filed by a social media influencer, accusing Varun of blackmail and death threats.

According to the complaint, the girl and Varun, who had been in a relationship since 2019, met through Instagram, where they both gained popularity by creating reels. Over time, their friendship blossomed into love. However, the relationship took a dark turn when Varun allegedly began using private photos and videos of herself to manipulate and threaten her.



Complainant claims that Varun secretly recorded intimate photos and videos during their relationship. Matters escalated in July 2023, when his partner allegedly found images of himself with another girl on Varun's phone. When confronted, Varun threatened her, warning her that he would leak her private photos and videos online if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

The situation worsened on September 10, 2023, when Varun allegedly sent an obscene photo of herself to her number. Shocked by the explicit photo, she confronted him, but he continued to abuse and threaten her. Varun reportedly used abusive language, targeted her body, and made death threats, warning that he would kill her if she ever married someone else.



Fearful for her safety and distressed by the threats, she refrained from filing a complaint earlier. However, after realizing the severity of the situation, she finally approached the police on September 7. The police have registered the case and carried out the probe.

The investigation is currently ongoing, and the police have assured that appropriate legal action will be taken. This case has sparked widespread attention, as Varun Aradhya is a popular figure in the Kannada television industry, particularly known for his role in the serial Brindavan.

