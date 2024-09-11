Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ‘I've been married off many times by…’: Actress Ramya aka Divya Spandana clarifies marriage rumours

    Kannada actress Ramya, aka Divya Spandana, addressed rumours about her engagement and upcoming marriage, denying the claims on social media. She expressed frustration over false reports and clarified that she wasn't getting married. Ramya also hinted at her continued involvement in cinema production.

    Actress Ramya aka Divya Spandana clarifies rumours on social media about her marriage vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 11, 2024, 9:43 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 11, 2024, 9:43 AM IST

    Popular Sandalwood actress Ramya, also known as Divya Spandana, recently addressed ongoing rumours about her marriage that have been circulating online. Reports claimed that the actress had gotten engaged to her long-time businessman boyfriend and the wedding was set to take place on her birthday, November 29. The engagement was said to have happened at a hotel in Bengaluru, sparking widespread discussions on social media.

    On September 8, Ramya appeared on a friend's show, which fueled more speculation about her personal life. Many fans took to social media, eagerly asking about the identity of her rumoured groom. But much to their disappointment, it was revealed that the rumours were untrue.

    Darshan arrest in murder case: After RGV, now Divya Spandana reacts to actor's ongoing controversy

    In response to the buzz, Ramya took to social media to set the record straight. The actress, who has been a prominent figure in the Kannada film industry for over a decade, firmly denied the rumours. She expressed frustration at how often such stories have emerged without her consent.

    “I have been married so many times by the media, I have lost count. If and when I get married you will hear it from me. Please stop with the rumours from unverified sources,” Ramya wrote, urging media outlets and fans to avoid spreading false information.

    'No one is above the law': Actress Ramya aka Divya Spandan reacts to Renukaswamy murder case

    This clarification makes it clear that Ramya, who is 41 years old, is not getting married. Alongside her successful acting career in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu films, Ramya has also made a mark in politics. She previously served as a Member of Parliament from Mandya.

    In recent news, there has been speculation that Ramya is set to make a comeback in the Sandalwood film industry. She recently produced the film Swathi Muthina Male Haniye, signalling that she remains active in the world of cinema. As for her personal life, Ramya emphasized that if she does have any news about marriage, she will personally share it with the public.

