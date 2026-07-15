'The Purge' creator James DeMonaco is set to direct Miramax's upcoming thriller, 'Vigilant'. The film's plot involves a pilot program that turns crime fighting into a cash-based game, rewarding citizens for capturing wanted criminals.

Filmmaker James DeMonaco, best known for creating 'The Purge' franchise, is set to direct Miramax's upcoming thriller 'Vigilant', according to Deadline.

About 'Vigilant'

According to the makers, 'Vigilant' is set in a world where a pilot programme turns crime fighting into a cash-based game, rewarding ordinary citizens for capturing wanted criminals. As the nation prepares to vote on expanding the programme nationwide, the distinction between hero and hunter begins to blur, pushing the country toward sanctioned chaos. The film is said to share a similar spirit with the 'The Purge' franchise.

Production and Writing Team

'Vigilant' is being produced by Sebastien K. Lemercier from an original screenplay by Tyler Stevens and Wade Stanton. DeMonaco has also rewritten the script along with Krystal Ziv and Alon Ziv, who previously worked on 'The Purge' television series, according to Deadline.

Miramax's Role and Upcoming Slate

The project was brought to Miramax by Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Glickman from his previous company, Panoramic. Miramax Film Group President Ali Loewy and Vice President of Film Arianna D'Andrea are overseeing the project. Miramax has enjoyed a successful summer with the revival of the 'Scary Movie' franchise by the Wayans Brothers, which has earned more than USD 228 million at the global box office, according to Deadline. The studio's upcoming slate also includes director Frankie Shaw's action film '4 Kids Walk Into a Bank', starring Liam Neeson. (ANI)