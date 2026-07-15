Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji will be conferred an Honorary Doctor of Letters by La Trobe University at the 2026 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) for her contribution to Indian cinema and humanitarian work supporting women and children.

Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji will be conferred the prestigious Honorary Doctor of Letters by La Trobe University during the 2026 edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) in recognition of her outstanding contribution to Indian cinema and humanitarian work. The honorary degree will be presented at a special ceremony on August 14, 2026, at Federation Square in Melbourne as part of the festival celebrations, as per the press release.

The honour recognises Mukerji's nearly three-decade-long contribution to Indian cinema, as well as her sustained efforts towards social causes supporting women, children and marginalised communities. The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, scheduled to be held from August 13 to 23, 2026, is regarded as one of the world's leading celebrations of Indian cinema. Over the years, it has brought together leading voices from the Indian film industry while strengthening cultural ties between India and Australia, as per the press release.

Rani has delivered acclaimed performances in films such as 'Black', 'No One Killed Jessic', 'Hichki', the 'Mardaani' franchise and 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway'. Through these films, she has highlighted issues including women's rights, gender justice, disability inclusion and social change. Beyond cinema, she has also supported initiatives related to children's healthcare, education and community development.

Rani Mukerji Expresses Gratitude

Expressing her gratitude, the ace star said she was deeply honoured to receive the recognition. "I am deeply humbled to receive this Honorary Doctor of Letters from La Trobe University. Cinema has been my greatest teacher in my life's journey, and I have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire empathy, spark conversations and bring about positive change," she said in a statement.

"To receive this honour during the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, which has consistently celebrated Indian cinema on a global stage, makes it even more special. I am grateful to La Trobe University and to IFFM for this incredible recognition," she added.

Mukerji said she had been fortunate to work in films that allowed her to tell stories of resilience, passion and courage. "I have been fortunate to have been able to do so many inspiring movies that have allowed me to tell stories of resilience, passion and the undying courage of human beings to rise against all odds. Human stories have always moved me, and I'm grateful that I have lived so many lives because of cinema. I dedicate this special honour from Australia and IFFM to my motherland India and to everyone around the world whose love has empowered me to be an actor and made me live such a full life," she said.

University and Festival Heads Laud Mukerji

La Trobe University Chancellor, The John Brumby AO said Mukerji's work had gone far beyond entertainment. "Rani Mukerji's remarkable body of work has transcended entertainment to spark important conversations around social justice, equality and inclusion. Her enduring impact on cinema, coupled with her unwavering commitment to humanitarian causes, makes her an exceptional recipient of this honorary doctorate. We are delighted to recognise her achievements and welcome her into the La Trobe University community," Brumby shared.

IFFM Festival Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange described the honour as a proud moment for the festival. "The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne has always celebrated artists whose work has shaped Indian cinema and inspired audiences across the world. Rani Mukerji is one of the finest actors of her generation, someone whose performances have consistently combined artistic excellence with powerful storytelling," Lange said.

"We are honoured that this recognition from La Trobe University will be presented during IFFM. It is a proud moment not only for the festival but also for everyone who has admired Rani's remarkable contribution to Indian cinema over the years," the festival director added.

The 2026 edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne will feature film screenings, premieres, conversations and special events, bringing together filmmakers, artists and audiences from around the world. (ANI)

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