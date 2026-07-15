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Anirudh Ravichander Teams Up With Rapper Vedan for Lokesh Kanagaraj's Upcoming Film - Deets Inside
Tamil music sensation Anirudh Ravichander has teamed up with popular Malayalam rapper Vedan for an exciting collaboration. The unexpected duo is set to deliver a high-energy track for an upcoming film, creating huge buzz among fans.
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Image Credit : വേടൻ/ Instagram
Anirudh Teams up With Vedan
Imagine this: Tamil fans' favourite music director Anirudh Ravichander and famous Malayalam rapper Vedan are teaming up. Sounds massive, right? A rumour is doing the rounds that this exciting combo is for the movie 'DC', directed by Arun Matheswaran and starring Lokesh Kanagaraj. Ever since Vedan himself shared this studio photo with Anirudh on his social media, it has become the hottest topic among movie buffs.
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Image Credit : Wikipedia
The Anirudh-Vedan Combo
Many people are posting that this collaboration must be for 'DC'. But Vedan only shared the photo and gave no other details. Still, fans are waiting hopefully for a killer track. 'DC' is director Arun Matheswaran's next film after 'Rocky' and 'Captain Miller'. In this film, director Lokesh Kanagaraj is the hero, and Vamika Gabbi is the heroine. The title 'DC' is a mix of their character names, Devadas and Chandra.
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Image Credit : x
Vedan Sings in DC Movie
The film's recently released trailer got a great response from fans. The trailer showed that this will be a film packed with action, emotion, and drama. This isn't Vedan's first time singing in Tamil cinema. He earlier sang in the film 'Baison Kaalamadan', which starred Dhruv Vikram and was directed by Mari Selvaraj. The song 'Rekka Rekka', which he sang with Arivu, was a chart-topper.
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Image Credit : our own
Vedan's Growing Influence in Tamil Music
Nivas K. Prasanna composed the music for that film. That song earned Vedan a lot of fans in Tamil Nadu. Now, if he really teams up with Anirudh for 'DC', fans are already waiting to hear it. Vedan, who has given many hit singles from 'Voice of the Voiceless' to 'Mouna Lova', has also sung many hit film songs. His track in the movie 'Manjummel Boys', with music by Sushin Shyam, was a massive hit.
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