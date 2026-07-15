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Vedan's Growing Influence in Tamil Music

Nivas K. Prasanna composed the music for that film. That song earned Vedan a lot of fans in Tamil Nadu. Now, if he really teams up with Anirudh for 'DC', fans are already waiting to hear it. Vedan, who has given many hit singles from 'Voice of the Voiceless' to 'Mouna Lova', has also sung many hit film songs. His track in the movie 'Manjummel Boys', with music by Sushin Shyam, was a massive hit.