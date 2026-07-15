Shilpa Shinde has taken a dig at Shivangi Joshi in Lock Upp Season 2 claiming that she has had multiple affairs with co-stars. Keep scrolling to know more.

Ain't no normal day in Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saaza, and there's no denying that. Especially, ever since Shilpa Shinde entered the show, viewers have not liked much of her behaviour. From making fun of other contestant Sufi Motiwala's mental health medications to calling out Shivangi Joshi for allegedly having multiple affairs with co-stars, the TV actress is taking continuous digs at everyone on the show. After winning Bigg Boss Season 11, Shilpa is now competing alongside other celebrities, but she is catching all the attention for mostly controversial reasons.

Shilpa Shinde Takes A Dig At Shivangi Joshi

Talking to Shreya Kalra, Shilpa said she believes it is only a matter of time before she lock horns with Shivangi. She added, "She compliments me to my face, but she's pissed off. She doesn't like me at all." Shreya responded, "She doesn't make friends with people like you."

Shilpa Claims Shivangi Has Had Affair With Kushal Tandon

Shilpa further aded, "Oh yes, we're very bad and she's so nice. Main bhi aise logon ko saamne naa khada karun. Barabar karti hoon main usko, theek karke jaaungi usko yahan se. Itne shows kiye ab tak aur jis show mein gayi hai uss show mein uss ladke ke saath affair raha hai. Abhi Kushal Tandon usse bada hai age wise dekho toh, uske saath bhi toh affair tha uska. Uske baad aap yeh acting karte ho. Are we this pathetic? When the conversation turns into a physical relationship, you act innocent." (I'll set her straight. I'll make sure she leaves here having learnt her lesson. She's done so many shows, and in every show she's been on, she's ended up having an affair with the male contestant. Now, even Kushal Tandon is older than her if you look at the age difference, and she had an affair with him too. After that, you act all innocent. Are we really this pathetic? When things turn into a physical relationship, you act innocent.)

Viewers React

As soon as this clip went viral on social media It took no time for viewers to react. One comment read, "How low will Shilpa stoop now?" Another user tagged Farah Khan and wrote, "This can't go unseen. You have to call it out. This is character assassination, and Shivangi should know what's being said about her." Another comment read, "This is so cheap," while another wrote, “And who are you to judge?”