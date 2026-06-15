At the FIFA World Cup 2026 opener in Mexico, a fan was caught drinking alcohol hidden inside a phone-shaped container. The incident raised criticism of Azteca Stadium’s security checks and FIFA’s strict alcohol ban enforcement.

A Mexican fan became the center of attention during the 2026 World Cup’s opening match at Azteca Stadium after cameras captured him consuming alcohol concealed inside a container resembling a mobile phone.

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FIFA enforces strict rules prohibiting alcohol consumption inside stadiums, yet the supporter managed to bypass those regulations during the game between Mexico and South Africa.

Incident At Azteca Stadium

Footage showed the fan seated among spectators, appearing to reveal his mobile phone before taking a sip from the disguised container. The act quickly drew widespread criticism of stadium organizers, with many questioning how such an item passed through security checks.

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The international football governing body has long maintained restrictions on alcohol inside venues, but the incident highlighted lapses in enforcement during the high-profile opening match.

Criticism Of Security

Observers pointed to the failure of security measures at Azteca Stadium, arguing that thorough checks should have prevented the fan from entering with the disguised container. The video circulated widely online, sparking debate over accountability and enforcement of FIFA’s regulations.

The incident has become a talking point among fans and officials, raising concerns about how stadiums will handle similar challenges throughout the tournament.