Sweden took charge of the game right from the start. Their Premier League stars, Liverpool's Alexander Isak and Arsenal's Viktor Gyökeres, were on fire, completely tearing apart the Tunisian defence.

Monterrey (Mexico): Sweden kicked off their FIFA World Cup campaign with a bang, thrashing Tunisia 5-1 in their Group F opener. Playing at the Monterrey Stadium in Mexico, the Swedes put on a fantastic show of attacking football to secure three crucial points.

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Midfielder Yasin Ayari was the star with a double, while Premier League big guns Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyökeres, and Mattias Svanberg chipped in with one goal each. Tunisia's only consolation goal came from defender Omar Rekik. This massive win puts Sweden at the top of Group F, ahead of the Netherlands and Japan.

Premier League Power on Full Display

Sweden was in control from the first whistle. Their attack, led by Liverpool’s Alexander Isak and Arsenal’s Viktor Gyökeres, gave the Tunisian defence a really tough time. The goals started coming early. In the 7th minute, Brighton’s Yasin Ayari scored a stunner from long range after a mistake by the Tunisian keeper.

Then, in the 30th minute, Alexander Isak made a brilliant run on a counter-attack from the left and fired a beautiful shot from just outside the box into the bottom corner. Just before halftime, Tunisia pulled one back. Omar Rekik scored with a header to make the score 2-1 and keep the match interesting.

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Tunisia tried to fight back in the second half, but Sweden was just on another level. In the 59th minute, Isak provided an assist for Viktor Gyökeres, who calmly scored Sweden’s third goal. The fourth goal came in the 84th minute from substitute Mattias Svanberg, who scored just 17 seconds after coming onto the pitch! The goal was confirmed after a VAR check.

The final nail in the coffin came in injury time (90+5'), when Yasin Ayari scored his second goal of the night, completing the 5-1 rout. Alexander Isak was named the man of the match for his brilliant performance, which included one goal and two assists. Sweden will next face Japan and the Netherlands in their group matches.