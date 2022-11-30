Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    FIFA World Cup 2022: Nora Fatehi shows off her SEXY dance moves as she sets the stage on fire (VIDEOS)

    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi set the FIFA World Cup stadium on fire with her dance performance. The crowd was seen cheering out loud during her dance number.

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Nov 30, 2022, 8:19 AM IST

    One of the most popular Bollywood actresses, Nora Fatehi, has a worldwide fan base. Her supporters were ecstatic when it was recently confirmed that she would perform at the FIFA World Cup 2022. The actress's impressive performances never fail to leave the audience feeling incredibly pleased. 

    In Qatar, the FIFA World Cup is completely taken over by Nora Fatehi. Yes, the stadium was electrified by Nora's captivating performance today (Nov 30). The audience could be heard cheering her on the entire time.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Nora Fatehi has always set the bar high when it comes to dancing, and today's performance was no exception. Nora increased the performance's level of hotness by donning a sparkly costume. She was spotted showing off her sizzling skills in her popular dance songs. She also sang and danced along to Light The Sky, the official FIFA World Cup hymn.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Nora Fatehi was recently spotted enjoying a game at the stadium before the performance. She was seen humming the national anthem and moving to it. The video is currently quite popular online. The actress shared the footage with her followers on Instagram. She included a nice email expressing joy with the video.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Her post read, "That moment when u hear ur voice at the world cup stadium @fifaworldcup this was so surreal! Its milestones like this that make the journey so worth it. i Always envisioned moments like this, im Just a Dreamer with a hunger to make those dreams come alive! From a regular shmagular girl in the hood to this! Believe in ur self guys, never let anybody tell you You Cant! Ur dreams are never too big! Many laughed at me at the start but we out here!! And this is just the beginning.." On November 20, Qatar hosted the first game of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The celebration will go on till December 18, 2022.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Nora will be next seen in Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film An Action Hero. She has danced to a special number titled Jehda Nasha with Ayushmann.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

