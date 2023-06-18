Father's Day 2023: Rocky Bhai aka Yash paints daughter Ayra's toenails

On Father's Day, Radhika Pandit shared some unseen photos of Yash and his kids Ayra and Yatharv; fans should not miss them

On Father's Day, Yash's wife, former actress Radhika Pandit, tweeted a series of images that are just stunning. As we all know, Yash is a hands-on father who enjoys spending time with his two children, Ayra and Yatharv. Radhika's unseen images say eloquently about the same.

One of the photographs shows Yash painting her daughter Ayra's nails, and we can't stop saying AWWWW...over the father-daughter moment. In the second image, the KGF star plays chess with his son; these moments are worth watching.

"Feels so good to see Ayra n Yatharv share that bond I have with my Pappa, with their Dadda. Happy Father's Day to all the best Dads out there!!," wrote Radhika Pandit as she shared these oh-so-adorable photos on Instagram.

ALSO READ: Adipurush: Fans and audience feel presence of Lord Hanuman in the theatre (WATCH)

Yash and Radhika Pandit:

On December 2, 2018, Yash and Radhika received their first child, a tiny angel named Ayra, and on October 30, 2019, they welcomed their second child, a son named Yatharv. To be sure, Yash moved into a beautiful duplex in Bengaluru in 2021, and the most recent images show us a look at his new digs. In these unseen photographs given on Father's Day 2023, Ayra and Yatharv are all about love, happiness, and sheer delight.

Also Read: From Dev-Rukimini to Prosenjit-Arpita: 7 rocking Bengali star couples

On the work front

Yash has yet to confirm his next project following KGF: Chapter 2. He is also negotiating in talks with Nitesh Tiwari for his next film Ramayan, where Ranbir will portray Lord Ram and Alia Bhatt will play Sita. In addition, he is expected to collaborate with Mollywood filmmaker Geethu Mohandas.