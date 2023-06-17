From Dev-Rukimini to Prosenjit-Arpita: 5 rocking Bengali star couples

Entertainment
We all love watching romantic couples on screen. However, do you know about these famous star couples from the Bengali industry who romance each other in real lives?
The two of them have been deeply in love for a long time, and no matter what, they know how to turn up the heat and win everyone over with their captivating presence.
They secretly got married on March 6, 2018, after getting engaged in 2017 after dating for a while. Over the years, they have set significant couple goals.
You can call Jisshu Sengupta and his better wife Nilanjana Sengupta as one of the cutest couples the Bengali cinema industry has ever seen.
For fourteen long years, Prosenjit and Arpita have enjoyed a happy marriage. The most famous Bengali film couple is bestowed with a boy named Trisanjit.
The real role models for genuine friendship and relationship aspirations are Gaurav and Ridhima. Both as a couple on TV and off, they are adored by the public.
Both have been dating for quite some time and people have also loved their on-screen role in the film 'Love Marriage'.
Trina Saha and Neel Bhattacharya have been friends since their college years. The television power couple wed on February 4 in 2021 after years of romance.