Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Adipurush: Fans and audience feel presence of Lord Hanuman in the theatre (WATCH)

    A viral video of Adipurush’s screening on Twitter sees the theatre audience screaming in excitement and chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram’ song in the presence of Lord Hanuman’s peerage. – By Mahasweta Sarkar
     

    Adipurush Fans and audience feel presence of Lord Hanuman in the theatre (WATCH) MSW
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 16, 2023, 12:49 PM IST

    With the release of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush hitting the theatres Friday morning, fans can’t control their excitement. This Om Raut-directed and Bhushan Kumar-produced film has been controversial since its teaser release. Even though it is too soon to predict the box office performance, the film has seen many advanced bookings and visuals of the huge footfall in the theatres spreading throughout social media platforms. One of those videos captures a monkey catching a glimpse of Adipurush on the big screen.

    A video has been making circles on Twitter, where one can see a monkey jutting their head out from an orifice of the theatre auditorium, seeming to be enjoying the screening of Adipurush on the big white screen. While the audience of the theatre can be heard screaming and humming the ‘Jai Shree Ram’ song from the film.

    Also Read: Adipurush Review: Read THIS before watching Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's film, on the big screen

    Here is the video which has been making rounds:

    At the trailer event of Adipurush, director Om Raut had requested producers to reserve an empty seat in every theatre in honour of Lord Hanuman. Raut said, “This act symbolizes the reverence and acknowledgement of Lord Hanuman’s spiritual presence during the showcasing of the film ‘Adipurush.” Theatre owners too abided by Raut’s request and have decided to reserve a seat for Lord Hanuman.

    Also Read: Nayantara to Kriti Sanon to Alia Bhatt, 6 actresses who played Sita on big screen

    In this adaptation of the Indian mythological epic Ramayana, Prabhas will be playing the character Raghav, based on Lord Ram; Kriti Sanon will be seen in the role of Janaki, based on Sita; and Saif Ali Khan will be there as Lankesh, based on Ravana.

    Last Updated Jun 16, 2023, 12:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan's new song 'Gujju Pataka' is best for THIS wedding season (WATCH) ATG

    Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan's new song 'Gujju Pataka' is best for THIS wedding season (WATCH)

    Adipurush 7 things to know about the Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer mythological epic MAH

    Adipurush: 7 things to know about the Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer mythological epic

    Sanjeeda Shaikh gets brutally trolled for teaching daughter Ayra how to swim in bikini ADC

    Sanjeeda Shaikh gets brutally trolled for teaching daughter Ayra how to swim in bikini

    Erumbu Review: Will sibling love tale win audiences' hearts? Read THIS RBA

    Erumbu Review: Will sibling love tale win audiences' hearts? Read THIS

    Al Pacino welcomes his first child with 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah ADC

    89-year-old Al Pacino becomes father again, welcomes baby boy with 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah

    Recent Stories

    football CONCACAF Nations League: USA's win over Mexico - WATCH Pulisic brace, red cards, homophobic chants & more osf

    CONCACAF Nations League: USA's win over Mexico - WATCH Pulisic brace, red cards, homophobic chants & more

    Kerala to move SC over Centre's decision to slash borrowing limit anr

    Kerala to move SC over Centre's decision to slash borrowing limit

    PM Modi collaborates with Grammy-winning singer Falu for special song on benefits of millets - LISTEN snt

    PM Modi collaborates with Grammy-winning singer Falu for special song on benefits of millets - LISTEN

    WhatsApp update How to share 60 seconds video messages gcw

    WhatsApp update: How to share video messages?

    Daily Horoscope for June 16 2023 Pisces Scorpio Virgo Leo Libra Cancer Gemini Aries Taurus gcw

    Daily Horoscope for June 16, 2023: Be careful Gemini; good day for Virgo, Scorpio

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon