Adipurush: Fans and audience feel presence of Lord Hanuman in the theatre (WATCH)

A viral video of Adipurush’s screening on Twitter sees the theatre audience screaming in excitement and chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram’ song in the presence of Lord Hanuman’s peerage. – By Mahasweta Sarkar

With the release of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush hitting the theatres Friday morning, fans can’t control their excitement. This Om Raut-directed and Bhushan Kumar-produced film has been controversial since its teaser release. Even though it is too soon to predict the box office performance, the film has seen many advanced bookings and visuals of the huge footfall in the theatres spreading throughout social media platforms. One of those videos captures a monkey catching a glimpse of Adipurush on the big screen.

A video has been making circles on Twitter, where one can see a monkey jutting their head out from an orifice of the theatre auditorium, seeming to be enjoying the screening of Adipurush on the big white screen. While the audience of the theatre can be heard screaming and humming the ‘Jai Shree Ram’ song from the film.

At the trailer event of Adipurush, director Om Raut had requested producers to reserve an empty seat in every theatre in honour of Lord Hanuman. Raut said, “This act symbolizes the reverence and acknowledgement of Lord Hanuman’s spiritual presence during the showcasing of the film ‘Adipurush.” Theatre owners too abided by Raut’s request and have decided to reserve a seat for Lord Hanuman.

In this adaptation of the Indian mythological epic Ramayana, Prabhas will be playing the character Raghav, based on Lord Ram; Kriti Sanon will be seen in the role of Janaki, based on Sita; and Saif Ali Khan will be there as Lankesh, based on Ravana.