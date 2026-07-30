India Couture Week 2026 concluded with designer Rahul Mishra's 'Devi' collection. Actor Sobhita Dhulipala turned showstopper, walking the ramp in an ivory and champagne-toned creation. The event also saw designer Aisha Rao present her 'Priyasi' line.

India Couture Week 2026 came to an end with designer Rahul Mishra presenting his Devi collection in the national capital. Actor Sobhita Dhulipala closed the show as she walked the ramp in one of the designer's couture creations.

Mishra's collection was first showcased at Paris Couture Week and along with his 'Devi' collection, the designer also presented a new festive couture line on the last day on Wednesday of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) and Nexxus New York's India Couture Week 2026.

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Sobhita Dhulipala Closes the Show

The collection focused on garments created thread by thread using Rahul Mishra's signature ektaarka embroidery technique, giving the outfits the look of sculpted stone.

Sobhita Dhulipala ended the evening's presentation in an ivory and champagne-toned outfit. She first appeared in embroidered pants and a fitted bodice with crystal beadwork. Later, she added a heavily embroidered lehenga skirt over the pants. She completed the look with a diamond choker and sleek centre-parted hair.

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Speaking about closing the show, Sobhita said in a statement, "There's nothing quite like the rush of closing for India Couture Week. Stepping onto the runway in Rahul Mishra's 'Devi' vision, with my hair sculpted by Nexxus New York, especially their beautifully crafted Magnolia accessory, it was alignment at many levels. When fashion and hair artistry blend like that, it does feel electric. It was a celebration of modern Indian couture, and a moment I'll hold onto for a long time."

Aisha Rao's 'Priyasi' Collection

Earlier last evening, designer Aisha Rao presented her latest couture collection, 'Priyasi'. The collection explored different emotions of love through three themes: Longing, Union and Remembrance.

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The collection featured Aisha Rao's signature embroidery, layered craftsmanship and modern silhouettes inspired by timeless stories of love. It also included bio-based materials such as bio-resham and bio-badla as part of the designer's focus on sustainable fashion.

India Couture Week 2026, organised by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) in association with Nexxus New York, was held from July 23 to July 29.(ANI)