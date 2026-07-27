A viral social media post claimed newly-elected MP Kangana Ranaut asked PM Modi for the Education Ministry portfolio. Our fact-check reveals the claim originated from a parody account and is completely false.

A tweet saying Kangana Ranaut aspired to become India's next Education Minister went viral, but is it true?

If you've seen a post claiming Kangana Ranaut wants PM Narendra Modi to make her the next Education Minister of India, don't believe it just yet. The internet has been duped yet again! This comes only days after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Union Education Minister in response to rising public and political pressure over suspected test irregularities, especially worries over NEET-UG. His departure followed the CJP's (Cockroach Janata Party) Chalo Sansad march at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and across the country.

The viral post!

Returning to the viral post that is now trending on social media, it appears that it was authored by Kangana. It reads, "I beg that Narendra Modi ji appoint me as the Education Minister of India. I appreciate the value of education because I was the first to inform people that India achieved freedom in 2014.

The viral tweet went on to allege that Kangana had a "special plan for NEET," implying that students who saw her flicks in cinemas would receive additional credit. It even quipped that the relocation would put a stop to her "streak of flops."

What is the truth?

Before you believe this, let us assure you that this post is completely false. Kangana Ranaut never shared such a remark on her Instagram stories.

Although the message appeared genuine and closely resembled Kangana Ranaut's social media flair, it was detected as AI-generated material. As of yet, the actress has not responded to the viral post or given a comment on the claim.

Kangana was most recently seen in the film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. She will next appear in Queen 2.

Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation

Pradhan stated in his resignation letter on X, "My young friends, for more than four decades, I have remained dedicated to students, teachers, and educational reforms." I've always felt that a robust, inclusive, and imaginative education system is the bedrock of a great nation."

He continued, "From the beginning, I accepted responsibility for the situation and never shied away from it. My commitment was that no meritorious student should suffer as a result of test mafias, nor should any student face injustice," the letter stated.

Dharmendra Pradhan stated that he has never shied away from accepting responsibility in the wake of the document leak incident. "From the beginning, I accepted responsibility for the situation and never shied away from it. My commitment was that no meritorious student should suffer as a result of test mafias, nor should any student face injustice," the letter stated.

The new Education Minister of India is Pralhad Joshi. He took over the ministry on July 25, 2026.