BJP MP Kangana Ranaut revealed that parliamentarians feared being attacked by protesters during the CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' march on July 20, 2026. She thanked the Delhi Police for acting as a 'shield' and protecting MPs.

Every day the protests at Jantar Mantar followed by the 'Chalo Sansad' drive is taking an ugly turn. On Tuesday, July 21, actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut stated that parliamentarians inside the House feared an attack by protesters during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) ‘Chalo Sansad’ march in New Delhi. She thanked the Delhi Police for their protective role. Ranaut expressed apprehension among MPs as thousands demonstrated outside Parliament.

On Monday, July 20, the CJP organised a significant protest march, drawing thousands of supporters to the national capital. The demonstration aimed to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amidst allegations of examination irregularities, particularly concerning the NEET-UG paper leaks.

Ranaut's Fear and Praise for Police

Speaking to news agency ANI, she said, “Hum log ghabra gaye thhe. Gates bhi band kar diye gaye thhe. Parliamentarians bhi kaed ho gaye thhe… Mob kis tarah se attack karta hua… kal ek waqt toh ye tha ki hum sab kuch darr gaye thhe sab ki shayad attack kar denge hum par (We were worried. The gates were also closed. The Parliamentarians were inside. The mob were in the mode to attack and at one point we thought they might attack us so were scared).”

"I appreciate Delhi Police for playing the role of a shield, not letting people get harmed," the MP further added. With security gates of Parliament premises closed and parliamentarians confined inside, clashes erupted as protesters attempted to march towards Parliament, leading to lathi charges and the use of tear gas by security forces to disperse the crowds.

Police Action and Injuries Reported

Reportedly more than 118 police personnel from the Delhi Police and Central Police Forces sustained injuries during the violent clashes. Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar visited the injured officers, stating, "Every injury on the uniform bears witness to dedication to duty."

Five First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered by the Delhi Police in connection with the violence, with officials indicating that more could follow. Investigators are examining over 250 videos, including mobile phone recordings, CCTV footage, and drone camera visuals. This will help identify those responsible for the violence.